REEF® & Tipsy Elves Reunite to Launch New NSFW Holiday Slippers

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a cheeky gift that will get you on the naughty list this year? REEF, the iconic industry leader in comfortable footwear, and Tipsy Elves, the holiday-themed apparel brand, have teamed up again for a collection of cozy slippers that combine comfort and comedy – perfect for the upcoming holidays. After the success of last year's first holiday collaboration, the two brands were excited to join forces again on a second line of hilarious slippers that just might get coal in your stocking! This year, the brands are offering both men's and women's styles to give the gift of funny to everyone this holiday season.

REEF x Tipsy Elves Men's Holiday Slipper Collection

REEF and Tipsy Elves coming together is sort of like your laid-back uncle and outrageous cousin teaming up for the holidays to indulge in some cheer-filled mischief. The limited-edition collection of cozy men's and women's slipper styles is sure to turn heads and get you scolded by grandma, while also keeping you comfortable while looking for items around the house to regift, stealing all the candy from the advent calendar, or having one too many eggnogs.

The men's REEF x Tipsy Elves collection has four colorways that are prime to get friends snapping pics for their social stories at the next holiday hangout. Keeping comfort in mind for those cold winter nights, these cozy slippers are designed with a super soft, over-padded footbed to make each step feel like you're walking on fresh powdered snow. In true Tipsy Elves fashion, these slippers feature some provocative designs – Santa doing his business on the rooftop, Jesus the birthday boy and phrases such as "I saw that you nasty" and "Go big or go home"!

Introducing a sassy women's collection this year, REEF and Tipsy Elves created styles that feature three LOL-worthy designs with the sayings – "Lookin like a snack," "I like big bulbs" and "Sleighin it." Just like the men's collection, these slippers are designed with a super soft and over-padded footbed. Slide on these slippers, grab a glass of wine and nab some of Santa's Christmas cookies.

"Partnering with Tipsy Elves for another round of hilarious holiday slippers was something we knew we wanted to do, especially after a year when consumers are in need of comfort and a good laugh," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. "We hope consumers get a kick out of these outrageously fun slippers all season long."

The REEF x Tipsy Elves men's and women's Holiday Slipper collection is available on REEF.com and TipsyElves.com with men's and women's styles retailing for $55, while supplies last. To view all the designs and learn more about the collection, visit REEF.com.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that inspires people to feel comfort and freedom from their first step. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle. REEF® is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

ABOUT TIPSY ELVES:

Tipsy Elves' mission is simple: they transform moments that matter into memories that last a lifetime by creating apparel that makes life more fun. Tipsy Elves skyrocketed after being on ABC's Shark Tank in 2013, and since then has had several holiday collaborations around Christmas, Halloween, and more, celebrating every holiday in between. From Taco Bell to Slim Jim and André Champagne, to Luke Bryan and Kenny G, Tipsy Elves continues to partner with reputable brands in the industry along with global superstars, creating extraordinary moments throughout the year. Tipsy Elves hopes to pull out the extrovert in everyone through unique apparel with a touch of humor. Whether that's the greatest wacky Christmas sweater, a top-rated Halloween costume, or keeping you decked out for all of the holidays that fall between, Tipsy Elves offers one-of-a-kind gear for every celebration under the sun. For more information about Tipsy Elves visit https://www.tipsyelves.com/.

REEF x Tipsy Elves Women's Holiday Slipper Collection

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REEF