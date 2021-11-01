REVOLT Announces Two New Shows to Programming Lineup - Assets Over Liabilities And Love & Respect With Killer Mike

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned content platform REVOLT, today announced the launch of two new shows to its programming roster bringing more business, cultural content and conversations to the lineup. Assets Over Liabilities is an educational take on influential Hip Hop artists, industry powerhouses, and Black entrepreneurs hosted by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, top financial podcast co-hosts of Earn Your Leisure. Additionally, REVOLT is partnering with Public Broadcasting Atlanta (PBA) on Love & Respect with Killer Mike showcasing the latest current events relevant to the Hip Hop community.

(PRNewsfoto/REVOLT)

Known for their investment podcast Earn Your Leisure, financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings share a behind the scenes look into the business ventures of Hip-Hop artists and highlight the back-stories of entrepreneurs during every episode of Assets Over Liabilities. Sponsored by Comcast Xfinity, the show educates viewers on a day in the life of business savvy artists like Rick Ross and Soulja Boy – who tap into their business side and give a unique look into the world of finance.

"Our mission is to create access to financial education that the Black community can utilize to evoke real change in how we view and handle money. We're excited to combine trends, culture and business tactics in a way that is relatable to our Black and Brown communities," said Rashad Bilal co-host of Assets Over Liabilities. "Through this partnership with REVOLT, we look forward to breaking down diverse business models from our favorite artists to show our audience that there are numerous roads to success that they may not have had access to," said Troy Millings co-host of Assets Over Liabilities.

Launching in partnership with Cadillac and taking place in Atlanta, GA, Love & Respect with Killer Mike unpacks the state of the culture by giving a raw point of view on the social issues that affect the next generation. Hosted by entertainer and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render, the show features a weekly interview highlighting honest conversations with notable Atlanta public figures like Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Big Boi, Dominique Wilkins & Dr. Kimberly Manning and Tyler Perry.

"Here at Cadillac, we are committed to empowering future generations to join us in championing big dreams and bold ambitions that bring communities together," said Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing of Cadillac. "Partnering with REVOLT for this new season of Love & Respect with Killer Mike further carries out that mission and provides an opportunity for viewers to dive into topics most relevant in today's society."

As the authentic voice of Hip Hop, REVOLT embraces Black culture's multi-faceted experience through an unfiltered lens. With these latest program launches, REVOLT continues to showcase valuable entertainment and education for the next generation of Hip Hop to enjoy.

"I'm lucky I get to call the Black Mecca that is Atlanta, GA home and I'm excited to bring some of the city's major game changers into a space to have an authentic dialogue with truth and clarity," said Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Host of Love & Respect with Killer Mike. "We're in a pivotal moment for social change, and this show takes place in the perfect location to bridge Black communities together."

"Building collaborative partnerships and developing original programs with Earn Your Leisure and Killer Mike is another reflection of our mission to become the leading platform for creators actively shaping culture globally," says Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We are committed to creating premium content across categories and formats that not only entertains, but also educates and empowers our community to take definitive steps forward in every aspect of their lives."

Assets Over Liabilities will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel on Monday, November 1st at 9pm ET with new consecutive episodes airing every Monday for five total episodes. Love & Respect with Killer Mike is a weekly show premiering on REVOLT on Monday, November 1st at 9:30pm ET with new consecutive episodes airing every Monday for eight total episodes.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REVOLT