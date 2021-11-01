ZIPS Car Wash and Operation Homefront Partner to Support Military Families

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) is launching a new partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America's military families. From November 1-11, Zips seeks to raise $10,000 to support Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.

Zips Car Wash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Zips Car Wash)

For every person who enters to win ZIPS America's Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes (enter now https://swee.ps/llIsbBvoa) with the Grand Prize trip to America's Cleanest City: Honolulu, Hawaii, a $1 donation will be made to Operation Homefront, up to $10,000. To culminate the fundraiser, ZIPS will be offering FREE washes to all Veterans and Active Military on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, at all 220 ZIPS Car Wash locations with wash code 1112.

"Our military families have earned our utmost respect for all that they have done for all of us," said Jill Eskin-Smith, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Partnerships. "This Veterans Day, we are proud to join ZIPS Car Wash to provide Americans with a tangible way to show our gratitude to our military and veteran families for their dedicated service."

For nearly 20 years, Operation Homefront has provided programs that offer relief (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), resiliency (through permanent housing and caregiver support services) and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year. To date, Operation Homefront has fulfilled more than 48,000 requests for assistance totaling more than $32 million.

"We're excited to kick off ZIPS new military program with this Operation Homefront partnership and feel it's one way of honoring the sacrifices that are made 365-days a year by military men and women and their families," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "While ZIPS has always implemented military support into our operations, in 2021, we've focused on encompassing the entire veteran, first responder and military family communities with focused outreach programs. ZIPS is honored to serve those who have served," he added.

About Operation Homefront Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About ZIPS Car Wash: ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Plano, TX, operates 220 locations in 19 states, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. ZIPS Car Wash offers multiple car wash options for every consumer in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. ZIPS Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums, free towel and cleaner services and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships.

