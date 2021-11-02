Travelers will celebrate the city's vibrant and diverse culture with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach, open-air concerts, and more!

Art Enthusiasts are Invited to Celebrate the Return of Art Basel Miami Beach, Along with Other Iconic Arts & Culture Events This Fall

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach is inviting art connoisseurs and travelers who enjoy cultural exploration to celebrate the city's vibrant arts and culture scene this fall. Visitors can discover world-class art activations during Art Basel Miami Beach, enjoy the sounds of classical music at open-air concerts, celebrate Black culture through films at SoundScape Park, experience Latin culture at the Miami Beach Salsa Festival, and so much more all season long.

"Arts are an integral part of our culture here on Miami Beach, which makes our fall season unlike any other destination. From endless sunshine to ample arts and culture activities – there's something for everyone to enjoy," said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

In addition, the city of Miami Beach is participating in Miami Entertainment Months throughout November. Travelers can enhance their experience through special offers including 25 percent off Miami City Ballet's acclaimed 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' production, 15 percent off Faena Theater's 'Tryst Cabaret', BOGO admission to the Art Deco Welcome Center, and discounted admission to Artechouse, The Bass, and the Museum of Illusions.

Visitors looking to escape to Miami Beach this fall and bask in the world-class destination's arts and culture scene have a host of specialty events to choose from, including:

December 7 – 10 th at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the festival will include leading artists, gallerists, and designers from across the globe. Experience the best in contemporary and modern art at Art Basel Miami Beach this fall. Running– 10at theConvention Center, the festival will include leading artists, gallerists, and designers from across the globe.

th season of the December 29 , movies include The Pursuit of Happyness, The Wiz, and Knives Out. The American Black Film Festival has curated the 12season of the SoundScape Cinema Series . Featuring free weekly movies now through, movies include The Pursuit of Happyness, The Wiz, and Knives Out.

November 7 th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell. Guests will enjoy live local and international Latin music bands, food, and visual artists. Join Melinda Almodóvar to celebrate Latin music and culture during the open-air Miami Beach Salsa Festival onfromat the North Beach Bandshell. Guests will enjoy live local and international Latin music bands, food, and visual artists.

November 10 th and 17 th at 6:45 p.m. Guests will experience a unique classical music performance featuring everything from Bach to the Beatles, taking guests on a musical journey to remember. Head to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden for a Candlelight Open Air Concert onand 17atGuests will experience a unique classical music performance featuring everything from Bach to the Beatles, taking guests on a musical journey to remember.

November 13 th at 2 p.m. Guests who mention Miami Entertainment Months will enjoy a 15 percent discount. Explore highlights of various collections and current exhibits during The Bass Highlights Tour onatGuests who mention Miami Entertainment Months will enjoy a 15 percent discount.

November 20 th . Guests will enjoy live classical music performances broadcast straight from the stage to the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the New World Center. Concerts are free and open to the public. New World Symphony's WALLCAST Concert Series returns for the 2021-2022 season starting. Guests will enjoy live classical music performances broadcast straight from the stage to the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the New World Center. Concerts are free and open to the public.

November 29 th through December 4 th on 12 th Street and Ocean Drive. Programming will include special projects, performances, and cutting-edge art installations from more than 415 international galleries and organizations. For a stimulating art experience, check out Untitled Art Miami Beach this fall fromthroughon 12Street and Ocean Drive. Programming will include special projects, performances, and cutting-edge art installations from more than 415 international galleries and organizations.

th anniversary this year. From November 30 th through December 5 th, visitors will enjoy a selection of contemporary art from 140 international exhibitors, along with installations, panel discussions and events. SCOPE Miami Beach celebrates its 20anniversary this year. Fromthrough, visitors will enjoy a selection of contemporary art from 140 international exhibitors, along with installations, panel discussions and events.

"The return of Art Basel Miami Beach is highly anticipated amongst both locals and out-of-town guests, and we're looking forward to admiring the various art installations and activations created by artists both near and far," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA).

