Car Keys Express to Launch Exciting New Products at 2021 AAPEX.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Keys Express, the US-based global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers, plans to release four major innovations at AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Parts Expo) at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, November 2-4, 2021.

For the first time in 30 years, real automotive key replacement is coming back to retailers. Retailers can finally entire the high-margin, modern car key replacement business with these ground-breaking technologies from Car Keys Express:

Simple KeyⓇ

Consumer-friendly kits include a universal key and a do-it-yourself EZ Installer to easily "pair" new keys. Retailers can replace 600 OEM keys with two dozen Simple Key products.

Universal EZ InstallerTM

Customers easily pair keys on their own using an app on their phone. The "do-it-yourself" installer is compatible with thousands of vehicle makes and models and allows retailers to offer high-value automotive keys without the need for expensive dealership service department programming equipment.

Retail Optical Key ScannerTM (ROKS)

ROKS is a retail DIY ordering device that simplifies automotive key replacement. Retailers scan their customer's key and a new copy of the key is shipped to the store for pickup, or shipped directly to the customer. ROKS is a virtual car key store in a box—replace almost any key and create a new revenue stream with little-to-no investment in tools, inventory, or training.

Keys NOW!TM Automated Key Machines

For decades, retailers have struggled to offer modern car keys because of difficult-to-use manual key cutting machines. Car Keys Express has changed all that with Keys NOW!™, the world's first and only fully-automated house and car key duplication machines. Keys NOW! is as easy to use as a microwave oven. Open the door, insert the key, then stand back. A precisely duplicated key is produced instantly. Keys NOW! comes in three varieties, each designed for the desired level of customer engagement.

"Unlike our industry peers, Car Keys Express has created a variety of pioneering solutions designed explicitly to enable our retail partners to recapture consumers who previously depended on dealerships for their modern key needs," said Mike Bliss, Vice President for Car Keys Express. "This is a win for consumers who now have lower price modern car keys, conveniently located at retailers they trust. Retailers get a big win, providing a high ASP, differentiated solution that can't be sold online. We're proud of our innovative portfolio and look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can be tailored to the needs of individual retailers at this year's AAPEX show."

Whether you want inventory onsite or none at all, DIY ("do-it-yourself") or DIFM ("do-it-for-me"), Car Keys Express can customize a program that's perfect for your business model.

"Bringing modern automotive key replacement into auto parts stores has been a goal since our inception, said Mark Lanwehr, Car Keys Express CEO and Founder. "It's what motivated us to invent our award-winning universal key technologies. We're currently engaged with all major auto parts retailers with our unique ecosystem of industry-leading technologies. Virtually every system on modern vehicles has a healthy aftermarket parts presence in retail, except car keys. Given the fact that car keys are used by 280 million North American drivers at least twice a day, it represents a huge opportunity."

If you're attending AAPEX in Las Vegas, visit Car Keys Expressbooth #A5816. Go to CarKeysExpress.com/AAPEX for details and special show pricing.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

About AAPEX

AAPEX represents the more than $1.6 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and features innovative products, services and technologies, as well as advanced business management and technical training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Historically, AAPEX features approximately 2,500 exhibiting companies. AAPEX buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com .

