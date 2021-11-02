EQT Donates $220,000 To Local First Responders

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing efforts to work with and give back to the communities in which we live and operate, today EQT Corporation announced $220,000 in donations to local first responders. The donations were made through EQT's First Responder Giving Program.

A total of 22 volunteer fire departments, which serve as primary first responders in the communities where EQT currently operates, received a $10,000 donation:

Adah Fire Department Fayette County Pa. Bentleyville Washington County Pa. Carmichaels Greene County Pa. Carroll Township Washington County Pa. Charleroi FD Washington County Pa. Greenwood VFD Doddridge County W.Va. Gallatin Sunnyside Allegheny County Pa. Isabella VFD Fayette County Pa. Mannington VFD Marion County W.Va. McClellandtown VFD Fayette County Pa. Folsom Wetzel County W.Va. Morris Township Washington County Pa. Mount Morris VFC Greene County Pa. Pine Grove Wetzel County W.Va. Richhill VFD Greene County Pa. Tower Hill #2 VFD Fayette County Pa. South Strabane Township Washington County Pa. Turkeytown VFD Westmoreland County Pa. Yukon Fire Department Westmoreland County Pa. Spirit of 76 Belmont County Ohio Ralston VFC Lycoming County Pa. Plunckett's Creek Lycoming County Pa.

"When an emergency happens, local fire departments are always the first call. These brave first responders help us through times of crisis and are vital to sustaining strong communities," said Stephanie Paluda, Supervisor Government & Community Affairs, EQT. "We are committed to operating as safely as possible while also helping to ensure these departments have the resources they need to continue answering the call when our communities are in need."

The fire departments choose how they want to utilize the donation.

"We plan to put the money towards the refurbishing of our 2001 Pierce fire engine. We purchased the custom truck brand new and over the last few years it has been showing its age, and we have been replacing outdated or failing parts," said Fire Chief Brad Stine, Plunckett's Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department. "Since purchasing a brand-new truck at $750,000 is out of the question, we have made the decision to refurbish the truck. The total price tag will be around $90,000 and this donation will go towards that."

