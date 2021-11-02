Procyrion's Aortix Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Device to be Showcased at TCT 2021 Annual Meeting Series of Presentations Highlights Company's Novel Intra-aortic Pump that Treats Patients with Heart Failure and Worsening Renal Function

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procyrion, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cardiac and renal impairment, announced today the schedule of presentations to be featured at the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference in Orlando, Florida from November 4th to November 6th. The presentations include a spotlight on the company's first US case treating a patient with heart failure (HF) and worsening renal function (WRF), a condition known as cardiorenal syndrome (CRS).

Procyrion’s Aortix Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Device

The series of presentations highlights the Aortix percutaneous intra-aortic mechanical circulatory support device, which is a platform technology in development that will initially target treatment of CRS patients. The device is percutaneously placed in the descending thoracic aorta for up to 7 days to simultaneously unload and rest the heart and increase perfusion of the kidneys. The innovative design uses intra-aortic placement and harnesses fluid entrainment to pump blood without valves and allows for physiologically natural delivery of therapy. Use of the system can easily integrate into practices as the pump can be deployed in less than 10 minutes and device operation does not require large or expensive capital equipment.

"We are excited to be included in the TCT program this year, which represents the culmination of a number of significant milestones for the company leading up to the initiation of our IDE clinical study of the Aortix system in cardiorenal syndrome patients," commented Eric S. Fain, MD, president and chief executive officer of Procyrion. "The first US case being presented highlights Aortix's potential to fill the large unmet need for CRS patients, a population who suffer high mortality and re-admission rates due to a lack of effective treatment options. We look forward to the presentation of this case as well as the other presentations highlighting Aortix's unique ability to simultaneously improve cardiac and renal function for patients."

The following session will be presented during the moderated challenging case program in Halls A-B, Level I on Thursday, November 4th:

4:06 – 4:13pm EDT (TCT 539): Use of Percutaneous Intra-aortic Mechanical Circulatory Support to Treat Acute Decompensated Heart Failure with Worsening Renal Function

The following session will be presented in the Innovation Theater, Halls A-B, Level I on Saturday, November 6th:

11:00 – 12:00pm EDT: Interventional Heart Failure 2: Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Additionally, the following abstracts will be available as poster presentations on-demand throughout the meeting:

(TCT 157): Intra-aortic Unloading Before Reperfusion Reduces Infarct Size in Preclinical Model of STEMI

(TCT 211): Intra-aortic Pump Provides Acute Hemodynamic Benefit in Preclinical Model of STEMI

About Procyrion

Procyrion Inc. is a privately held medical device company dedicated to providing effective treatment options for cardiac and renal impaired patients. The company is developing a catheter-deployed pump technology to address multiple conditions with significant unmet needs. The first application of this platform technology is for in-hospital therapy of CRS patients. Aortix is not approved for sale in any geography. Caution: Investigational device. Limited by Federal law to investigational use. Please visit www.procyrion.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance.

