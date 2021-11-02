Vantagepoint A.I. Adds Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana to Its Predictive Market Forecasts Traders can see market movements 1-3 days in advance for 16 cryptocurrencies and 43 digital currencies pairs with Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence market forecasts.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence on their home computers, has added three new cryptocurrencies to its forecasting software. Traders will now be able to forecast for Dogecoin, Solana, and Polkadot alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Eos, Litecoin, and more using the power of artificial intelligence. Traders also have access to 43 cryptocurrency pairs that further include coins like Tether, Chainlink, Gas, Stellar, Maker, Wave, Bitcoin Gold, and Bitcoin Cash.

"Cryptocurrencies are an exciting sector of the markets," notes company president, Lane Mendelsohn, "but they are also highly volatile. We're excited that three more coins have passed our forecasting thresholds for accuracy to now be included in our software."

VantagePoint software gives traders a.i.-driven technical analysis and patented predictive market forecasts one to three days in advance of market movements. Charts visually provide traders six points of confirmation for their trading decisions. Additionally, VantagePoint software reveals hidden patterns of connection in the global marketplace. "Our patented Intermarket Analysis shows traders the top 31 markets affecting the price action of the market they are reviewing – all in just a couple clicks of a mouse!" added Mendelsohn.

Volatility presents huge challenges but also fantastic opportunities for traders. Knowing when to take a trade and a market's predicted high and low can help traders protect their hard-earned capital. "We are constantly investing in our software and training our neural networks for new assets; we are thrilled when markets meet our stringent forecast accuracy thresholds;" says Mendelsohn, "adding three new digital currencies to our software can help our traders to trade smarter and hopefully profit more."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Cryptocurrencies, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Second-generation, family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community by regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, as well as supporting other local charities. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo. Free cryptocurrency ebook at https://bit.ly/2TEfIq4

