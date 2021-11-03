2021 American Free Enterprise Medal Awarded to Ray Titus, CEO and Founder of United Franchise Group

The award ceremony will take place at the Palm Beach Atlantic University campus on November 16th.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce Ray Titus, CEO, and founder of United Franchise Group, is the 2021 American Free Enterprise Medalist of the Year. The American Free Enterprise Medal was established by Palm Beach Atlantic University to recognize individuals whose hard work and achievement exemplify the best of the American free enterprise system. Titus will be the 35th recipient of the award, an especially cherished honor since this year also marks the 35th anniversary of United Franchise Group.

Ray Titus is the 35th recipient of the American Free Enterprise Medal on the 35th anniversary of United Franchise Group.

Titus, recognized as a global leader for entrepreneurs, founded Signarama in 1986 and began franchising stores soon after. He applied his successful franchise model to other business-to-business enterprises, eventually forming a family of brands and building the foundation for what is now, United Franchise Group (UFG), an international community, consisting of over 1,600 franchises in over 80 countries.

"It is such a pleasure to be involved with Palm Beach Atlantic University and I am especially honored to receive recognition from an organization that I am connected to in so many ways, through my community, my family, and my passion for entrepreneurship," Titus commented.

Titus was recognized for his determination and leadership previously by Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2008 when he also received the American Free Enterprise companion medal. Since the honor was first established, only five other recipients have been recognized with both a companion medal and medalist of the year.

These notable icons of American business and philanthropy include:

John D. MacArthur – John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and MacArthur Fellows Program (also referred to as "genius grants"), Florida Atlantic University's John D. MacArthur Campus Jupiter Florida, Palm Beach Atlantic University West Palm Beach Florida, John D. MacArthur Florida State Park

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. - The Dreyfoos Group, Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Palm Beach County Council of the Arts, and Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Karl H. Watson – Rinker Materials Corp., CEMEX

Richard S. Johnson – Johnson Investment Group, Palm Beach Atlantic University, SunTrust South Florida, Intracoastal Health Care Systems Renaissance Award

William G. Lassiter Jr. – W.G. Lassiter Co. Inc., PDQ Food Stores Inc., Palm Beach Atlantic University

The American Free Enterprise Medal award ceremony will take place at the Palm Beach Atlantic University campus (1100 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL) in the Green Complex for Sports at 11 a.m. on November 16th, 2021. That same day at 3pm, Titus along with two previous American Free Enterprise companion medalists, will present "Everything I Needed to Learn About Business I Learned in a Franchise in the University's Warren Library, (300 Pembroke Place in West Palm Beach, FL).

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising, FranchiseMart, Fully Promoted, Network Lead Exchange, Preveer (formerly Resource Operations International), Signarama, Transworld Business Advisors, Venture X, and a food division featuring Jon Smith Subs, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, and Graze Craze. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

