Koneksa Broadens Multi-Year CNS Research Collaboration with Sanofi

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koneksa, the leader in developing and implementing patient-centric digital biomarkers for drug development, today announced that Sanofi, one of the world's top biopharmaceutical companies, has extended the two companies' collaboration in central nervous system (CNS) clinical trials.

"We're proud that our long-term partnership has enabled Sanofi's deployment of digital measures across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities," said Chris Benko, Koneksa's CEO. "This project leverages learnings from our collaboration on Parkinson's Disease into multiple sclerosis, another devastating neurological disease that badly needs new treatment options."

Koneksa's work with Sanofi will support the investigation of tolebrutinib, an investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, which is an oral, brain-penetrant, selective small molecule currently in Phase III trials for all MS subtypes including Primary Progressive MS (PPMS), Relapsing MS (RMS) and non-relapsing Secondary Progressive MS (nrSPMS). MS affects almost three million people worldwide, and patients with progressive MS experience a steady evolution of the disease with no remissions.

"Digital endpoints in clinical trials make it possible for researchers to gain insights that were never before within our reach," said Rob Ellis, Ph.D., Head of Data Science at Koneksa. "We're excited for Sanofi to continue incorporating Koneksa's digital biomarker platform into their CNS research."

