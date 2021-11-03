Redfin Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.

Revenue increased 128% year-over-year to $540 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $127 million, an increase of 37% from $93 million in the third quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross profit was $96 million, an increase of 5% from $92 million in the third quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross margin was 37%, compared to 44% in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $147 million, an increase of 163% from $56 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were 27% of revenue, up from 24% in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $18.9 million, compared to net loss of $34.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.7 million in the third quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was $20.6 million. Stock-based compensation was $13.1 million, up from $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization was $14.5 million, up from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Interest income was $0.2 million and interest expense was $3.7 million, compared to $0.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.20, compared to net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, of $0.30 in the third quarter of 2020.

"Redfin had a fantastic quarter," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our revenues were at the top of the range we gave investors in our last earnings report, and our net income exceeded that range. Our year-over-year market-share gains continued even as the housing market slowed, and our website again improved its standing against its largest competitors. RedfinNow grew revenues by more than 1,000 percent all while selling homes above our forecasted price. We saved our brokerage customers more than $80 million in fees. Agent retention improved, and we're now preparing to broaden changes to our service and pricing that we expect to increase 2022 gross profits, customer satisfaction and agent retention."

Highlights

Reached market share of 1.16% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. (1)

Saved homebuyers and sellers over $83 million in the third quarter. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% commission typically charged by traditional agents.

Redfin's mobile application and website reached 49.1 million average monthly visitors in the third quarter, which was roughly flat compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Launched brokerage services in Mississippi and new regions in Florida , surpassing 100 markets served.

Continued RedfinNow expansion by launching in Chicago , Atlanta , Nashville , Charlotte and Raleigh .

Announced the expansion of Direct Access self-touring on October 5th , which lets buyers tour vacant homes listed by Redfin agents and is supported by a partnership with ADT to provide enhanced safety and security measures.

Launched a Career Accelerator pilot program in Seattle and the Washington, D.C. metro area to hire and train people from diverse backgrounds to become Redfin agents.

Delivered improved software for customers, agents, partners and mortgage teams, including:

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS® ("NAR"). NAR data for the most recent period is preliminary and may subsequently be updated by NAR. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of November 4, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 we expect:

Total revenue between $585 million and $606 million , representing a year-over-year increase between 139% and 148% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are real estate services segment revenue between $225 million and $230 million , properties segment revenue between $319 million and $334 million , and rentals revenue between $38 million and $39 million.

Total net loss between $36 million and $31 million, compared to total net income of $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. RentPath's contribution to the net loss is expected to be approximately $15 million. This guidance includes approximately $24 million in total marketing expenses, $16 million of stock-based compensation, $15 million of depreciation and amortization, and $4 million of net interest expense. Net income attributable to common stockholders will include the value of dividends on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Redfin may publish information and analysis about the U.S. residential real estate industry on its company blog at www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 562,714



$ 925,276

Restricted cash 74,532



20,544

Short-term investments 28,578



131,561

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $933 and $160 91,932



54,719

Inventory 435,144



49,158

Loans held for sale 42,762



42,539

Prepaid expenses 19,155



12,131

Other current assets 8,537



4,898

Total current assets 1,263,354



1,240,826

Property and equipment, net 55,535



43,988

Right-of-use assets, net 55,757



44,149

Long-term investments 53,488



11,922

Goodwill 407,228



9,186

Intangibles, net 194,856



1,830

Other assets, noncurrent 13,129



8,619

Total assets $ 2,043,347



$ 1,360,520

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 10,075



$ 5,644

Accrued liabilities 102,027



69,460

Other payables 16,766



13,184

Warehouse credit facilities 39,825



39,029

Secured revolving credit facility 199,627



23,949

Convertible senior notes, net 23,243



22,482

Lease liabilities 14,793



11,973

Total current liabilities 406,356



185,721

Lease liabilities, noncurrent 57,759



49,339

Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent 1,212,767



488,268

Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent 7,841



6,812

Deferred tax liabilities 883



—

Total liabilities 1,685,606



730,140

Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 shares issued and outstanding 39,857



39,823

Stockholders' equity





Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,375,935 and 103,000,594 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 105



103

Additional paid-in capital 662,894



860,556

Accumulated other comprehensive income 47



211

Accumulated deficit (345,162)



(270,313)

Total stockholders' equity 317,884



590,557

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity $ 2,043,347



$ 1,360,520



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Service $ 301,657



$ 217,280



$ 776,120



$ 469,893

Product 238,417



19,636



503,588



171,683

Total revenue 540,074



236,916



1,279,708



641,576

Cost of revenue(1)













Service 174,267



122,583



486,880



314,842

Product 238,505



21,261



497,032



174,744

Total cost of revenue 412,772



143,844



983,912



489,586

Gross profit 127,302



93,072



295,796



151,990

Operating expenses













Technology and development(1) 43,658



22,452



112,824



60,687

Marketing(1) 49,143



12,421



116,343



47,611

General and administrative(1) 54,395



21,190



151,352



68,539

Total operating expenses 147,196



56,063



380,519



176,837

Loss from operations (19,894)



37,009



(84,723)



(24,847)

Interest income 178



319



472



1,859

Interest expense (3,672)



(2,522)



(7,822)



(7,631)

Income tax benefit 311



—



5,363



—

Other income (expense), net 4,128



(640)



4,099



(1,943)

Net (loss) income $ (18,949)



$ 34,166



$ (82,611)



$ (32,562)

Dividends on convertible preferred stock (1,662)



(1,530)



(5,875)



(2,814)

Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities $ —



$ (653)



$ —



$ —

Net (loss) income attributable to common stock—basic and diluted $ (20,611)



$ 31,983



$ (88,486)



$ (35,376)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—basic $ (0.20)



$ 0.32



$ (0.85)



$ (0.36)

Weighted-average shares to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—basic 105,144,872



99,840,144



104,327,614



97,365,122

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—diluted $ (0.20)



$ 0.30



$ (0.85)



$ (0.36)

Weighted-average shares to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stock—diluted 105,144,872



107,607,711



104,327,614



97,365,122

















Net (loss) income $ (18,949)



$ 34,166



$ (82,611)



$ (32,562)

Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments 3



6



3



(16)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt securities 27



(139)



161



282

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (18,919)



$ 34,033



$ (82,447)



$ (32,296)



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 3,283



$ 2,574



$ 10,019



$ 5,981

Technology and development 5,455



4,964



16,987



11,736

Marketing 537



403



1,615



1,130

General and administrative 3,835



3,407



10,817



6,917

Total $ 13,110



$ 11,348



$ 39,438



$ 25,764



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (82,611)



$ (32,562)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 32,303



10,581

Stock-based compensation 39,438



25,764

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,583



5,254

Non-cash lease expense 8,510



6,821

Impairment costs —



2,063

Net loss (gain) on IRLCs, forward sales commitments, and loans held for sale 342



(2,303)

Other (3,847)



(306)

Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (29,487)



(21,862)

Inventory (385,986)



49,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,532)



7,396

Accounts payable 616



851

Accrued liabilities, other payables, deferred tax liabilities, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent 23,011



28,157

Lease liabilities (9,644)



(8,368)

Origination of loans held for sale (745,703)



(479,153)

Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale 744,886



459,605

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (414,121)



51,535

Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (20,575)



(10,391)

Purchases of investments (129,277)



(135,118)

Sales of investments 98,687



6,583

Maturities of investments 96,303



82,772

Cash paid for acquisition (608,000)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (562,862)



(56,154)

Financing activities





Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs —



39,801

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs —



69,701

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans 14,194



15,119

Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units (21,088)



(10,987)

Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities 710,535



473,283

Repayments to warehouse credit facilities (709,739)



(454,277)

Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility 431,717



57,378

Repayments to secured revolving credit facility (256,039)



(46,899)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 561,529



—

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (62,647)



—

Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes (2,159)



—

Other payables—deposits held in escrow 3,161



2,097

Principal payments under finance lease obligations (567)



(59)

Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs (485)



(4)

Net cash provided by financing activities 668,412



145,153

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3)



(16)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (308,574)



140,518

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:





Beginning of period 945,820



247,448

End of period 637,246



387,966



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Sep. 30,

2021

Jun. 30,

2021

Mar. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

Sep. 30,

2020

Jun. 30,

2020

Mar. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Sep. 30,

2019 Monthly average visitors (in thousands) 49,147



48,437



46,202



44,135



49,258



42,537



35,519



30,595



35,633

Real estate services transactions

































Brokerage 21,929



21,006



14,317



16,951



18,980



13,828



10,751



13,122



16,098

Partner 4,755



4,597



3,944



4,940



5,180



2,691



2,479



2,958



3,499

Total 26,684



25,603



18,261



21,891



24,160



16,519



13,230



16,080



19,597

Real estate services revenue per

transaction

































Brokerage $ 11,107



$ 11,307



$ 10,927



$ 10,751



$ 10,241



$ 9,296



$ 9,520



$ 9,425



$ 9,075

Partner 2,990



3,195



3,084



3,123



2,988



2,417



2,535



2,369



2,295

Aggregate 9,661



9,850



9,233



9,030



8,686



8,175



8,211



8,127



7,865

Aggregate home value of real estate

services transactions (in millions) $ 14,926



$ 14,612



$ 9,621



$ 11,478



$ 12,207



$ 7,576



$ 6,098



$ 7,588



$ 9,157

U.S. market share by value 1.16 %

1.18 %

1.16 %

1.04 %

1.04 %

0.94 %

0.92 %

0.95 %

0.96 % Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets

as a percentage of real estate services

revenue 61 %

64 %

62 %

63 %

63 %

63 %

61 %

62 %

63 % Average number of lead agents 2,370



2,456



2,277



1,981



1,820



1,399



1,826



1,526



1,579

RedfinNow homes sold 388



292



171



83



37



162



171



212



168

Revenue per RedfinNow home sold (in

ones) $ 599,010



$ 570,930



$ 525,173



$ 471,551



$ 504,583



$ 444,690



$ 461,916



$ 466,939



$ 476,770



Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue













Real estate services (brokerage) $ 243,575



$ 194,375



$ 637,532



$ 425,269

Real estate services (partner) 14,220



15,478



41,070



28,269

Properties revenue 238,417



19,005



503,588



170,287

Rentals revenue 40,406



—



82,954



—

Other revenue 8,206



8,503



26,084



19,999

Intercompany elimination (4,750)



(445)



(11,520)



(2,248)

Total revenue $ 540,074



$ 236,916



$ 1,279,708



$ 641,576

















Cost of revenue













Real estate services $ 161,449



$ 117,944



$ 453,790



$ 300,305

Properties 238,397



20,460



496,948



173,107

Rentals 7,395



—



14,965



—

Other 10,281



5,885



29,729



18,422

Intercompany elimination (4,750)



(445)



(11,520)



(2,248)

Total cost of revenue $ 412,772



$ 143,844



$ 983,912



$ 489,586

















Gross profit













Real estate services $ 96,346



$ 91,909



$ 224,812



$ 153,233

Properties 20



(1,455)



6,640



(2,820)

Rentals 33,011



—



67,989



—

Other (2,075)



2,618



(3,645)



1,577

Total gross profit $ 127,302



$ 93,072



$ 295,796



$ 151,990

















Gross margin (percentage of revenue)













Real estate services 37.4 %

43.8 %

33.1 %

33.8 % Properties 0.0



(7.7)



1.3



(1.7)

Rentals 81.7



—



82.0



—

Other (25.3)



30.8



(14.0)



7.9

Total gross margin 23.6



39.3



23.1



23.7



