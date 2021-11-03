Teamsters Go On Strike At Friendship Dairy

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 3 at 12:00 PM EDT, members of Teamsters Local 264 will be hitting the picket line after they voted unanimously to go on strike at Friendship Dairy. The members, who have been working throughout the pandemic, are protesting the company's attempt to gut their health care and seniority benefits only weeks before Thanksgiving.

"These workers didn't get anything extra from the company during the entire pandemic – not a bonus, not a paid day off, nothing," said Darrin Ziemba, Local 264 Recording Secretary and Business Agent. "Now they want to increase health care costs to the point where our members will effectively be taking a pay cut. Friendship Dairy's parent company, Saputo Dairy, generated $11.5 billion in revenue last year. This company can afford to do right by its staff."

What: Friendship Dairy Strike When: Wednesday, November 3 at 12:00 PM EDT Where: 6701 Co Rd 20, Friendship, NY 14739 Who: Teamsters Local 264 members and their allies Visuals: Workers and their allies picketing and holding signs Interviews: Available upon request

Teamsters Local 264 represents over 4,000 workers in the private and public sector throughout upstate New York. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters264.org/

