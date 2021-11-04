The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2021 List

Summary: The Brooks Group has been named to Selling Power's list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Brooks Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top 20 Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2021 list: https://bit.ly/3EiBmCd.

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, "Sales training has shifted drastically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of the sales training companies included on our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies was able to successfully pivot their business model to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training virtually. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during a difficult economy."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of client satisfaction and general client feedback

To evaluate client satisfaction, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from more than 250 clients of the applicants. Here is a brief selection of comments from their clients:

"Usable, to-the-point training delivered effectively and supported well. What more could you want?"

"Close, professional, and absolutely satisfying collaboration — they know what they are doing and perform at the highest level."

"The overall experience and professionalism demonstrated, accompanied with great training, was well received and worthwhile."

"In just three months since our conclusion, we've seen our pipeline grow by 14% in dollars, and, more importantly, by 34% in number of opportunities."

"Very responsive and always deliver above and beyond expectations."

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

See Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2021 list at: https://bit.ly/3EiBmCd

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

