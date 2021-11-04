Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Named to List of Best Law Firms in America Firm honored with top tier ranking for commercial litigation

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne has been named to the list of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal listings in the industry.

The Houston-based firm earned a Tier 1 ranking for its Houston commercial litigation practice. It was also recognized for its work in eminent domain and condemnation, and for its representation of defendants in personal injury cases.

U.S. News and Best Lawyers researchers base their selections on voting by lawyers and responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they would refer the firm to other clients. Recognition is then determined by the scores the firms receive.

"It is part of our mission as a firm to always maintain focus on our clients and getting results for them," said Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne partner Kevin Jordan. "So, to be recognized as a Best Law Firm knowing it is based a great deal on client surveys is really quite an honor."

In August, four Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne attorneys were selected to the annual Best Lawyers in America guide. Four up and coming firm attorneys were also named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

The full list of Best Law Firms will be published in the 12th edition of Best Law Firms. It is also available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

april@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC