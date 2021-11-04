NATSO Statement on OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's truckstops and travel plazas, issued the following statement today in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard. The following statement can be attributed to NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings:

"The travel plaza and truckstop industry supports efforts to increase vaccinations in the United States, but a federal vaccine mandate will have a significant negative impact on our industry and its ability to keep truck drivers on the road. NATSO members are a critical part of the supply chain and serve the nation's truck drivers, who deliver life-saving vaccines. Losing additional employees on top of the current labor challenges could force some retailers to close their doors and lead to limited fuel supplies. Since the pandemic began, NATSO members recognized how important it was to keep their doors open to keep professional drivers on the road, delivering food and medical supplies. When the vaccine became available, truckstops and travel centers provided bonuses and paid time off for employees to get vaccinated. We will continue to work with OSHA as it further reviews its rule to ensure that the vaccine and testing mandate does not further challenge those businesses that are struggling to remain open."

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

