2020 Tang Prize Awarding Ceremony and Laureate Lecture Go Virtual on November 20 and 27, 2021

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Tang Prize Awarding Ceremony is scheduled to be held online at 2p.m. Taipei time (GMT+8) on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tang Prize Foundation will livestream the whole event, which features eight laureates receiving the awards and making their acceptance speeches. Viewers all over the world are cordially invited to take part in this joyful celebration of the outstanding achievements of our 2020 laureates.

In conjunction with the forthcoming 4th Tang Prize Awarding Ceremony, eight laureate's lectures have been scheduled for November 20 and 27. Anyone interested in topics concerning sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology, and the rule of law is cordially invited to visit the Foundation's website and YouTube channel on these two Saturdays to watch these masters' insightful analysis of issues including ecological conservation and environmental education, basic research on cytokines and the treatment of autoimmune diseases, the future of China, as well as human rights, social justice and democracy.

Five lectures will be held on November 20, beginning at 10 a.m. with "From Wen to Shi: China's Road," delivered by Sinology winner Prof. Wang Gungwu. It will be followed by "Hope," a talk to be given by Dr. Jane Goodall, laureate in Sustainable Development. Three lectures by winners in Rule of Law will ensue in the evening. At 7:30p.m., the lecture, "Impact of PIL (Public Interest Litigation)," will be presented by the chief executive of The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association. At 8p.m., the representative from The Legal Agenda will be discussing "Public Interest Litigation in Undemocratic Arab Contexts: Lessons from The Legal Agenda Experiences." To wrap it up for the evening, at 8:45p.m., two members from Dejusticia: The Center for Law, Justice and Society will be speaking on "Strategic Litigation, Democracy, and Social Justice: A Perspective from Dejusticia and Global South."

Slated for November 27 are lectures by three laureates in Biopharmaceutical Science. At 4p.m., Dr. Charles Dinarello will be talking about "Interleukin-1, the Prime Mediator of Systemic and Local Inflammation." Soon afterward, Dr. Marc Feldmann will be shedding light on "Translating Molecular Insights in Autoimmunity into Effective Therapy at 5p.m. Finally, at 6p.m., Dr. Tadamitsu Kishimoto will be sharing his knowledge of "Interleukin-6: from Arthritis to CAR-T and COVID-19."

The 2020 Awarding Ceremony, held against the backdrop of a global pandemic, will have a special significance, as every laureate has helped ease this health crisis in their own way. We welcome everyone to go to the Tang Prize's official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/theTangPrize) or Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/tangprize/) to watch the awarding ceremony and laureate lectures. You will be touched by the laureates' dedication to their work as well as by their contributions and vision, and become duly concerned about the sustainable future of our planet. Please also visit Tang Prize website (https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php) for further information.

