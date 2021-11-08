CECO Environmental Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling company serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Highlights of the Third Quarter 2021*
- Revenue of $80.0 million, compared with $77.4 million
- Gross profit of $22.7 million (28.4% margin), compared with $24.8 million (32.0% margin)
- Operating loss of $(0.6) million, compared with operating income of $1.0 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, compared with $5.9 million
- Net loss of $(1.2) million, compared with $(0.2) million
- Non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million, compared with $3.8 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, compared with $7.3 million
- Bookings of $92.6 million, compared with $66.8 million
- Backlog of $219.1 million, compared with $183.1 million as of December 31, 2020
- Net loss per diluted share of $(0.04), compared with $(0.01)
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.01, compared with $0.11
- Bank Debt of $67.0 million, compared with $74.0 million as of December 31, 2020
- Repurchased approximately 521,000 shares of common stock at cost of $3.7 million
*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated
"Third quarter and year-to-date results reflect the 'tale of two CECOs', so to speak," said Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer. "On the one hand, our orders were up 39 percent in the third quarter and up 33 percent year-to-date. This represents strong bookings' growth and positions CECO for corresponding revenue growth in the coming quarters. Unfortunately, in the third quarter, we could not overcome challenges associated with lower-margin projects booked in late 2020, various short-term execution issues associated with supply chain and logistics costs, customer delays, and labor shortages. As the fourth quarter continues to progress, we are confident we will achieve improved volumes and margins, which we expect to result in revenues up double-digits and adjusted EBITDA to more than double sequentially from the third quarter."
Gleason concluded, "As we announced today, we are pleased to welcome Richard Wallman, the former CFO of Honeywell, to CECO's Board of Directors to assist me, the leadership team and the board in executing our longer-term strategy. We look forward to delivering stronger financial results in the fourth quarter and throughout 2022, as well as starting to utilize our healthy balance sheet to transform our portfolio."
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and fluid handling, serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,925
$
35,992
Restricted cash
2,541
1,819
Accounts receivable, net
70,024
63,046
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
50,536
45,498
Inventories, net
18,609
17,343
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,229
11,530
Prepaid income taxes
3,844
7,790
Assets held for sale
—
467
Total current assets
189,708
183,485
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,893
16,228
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
10,998
11,376
Goodwill
161,593
161,820
Intangible assets – finite life, net
27,658
29,637
Intangible assets – indefinite life
9,701
12,937
Deferred charges and other assets
3,125
3,831
Total assets
$
418,676
$
419,314
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of debt
$
3,750
$
3,125
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
89,633
84,997
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
24,559
20,691
Income taxes payable
467
543
Total current liabilities
118,409
109,356
Other liabilities
19,486
20,576
Debt, less current portion
62,182
69,491
Deferred income tax liability, net
7,188
6,970
Operating lease liabilities
8,884
9,310
Total liabilities
216,149
215,703
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,809,061 and 35,504,757 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
358
355
Capital in excess of par value
257,482
255,296
Accumulated loss
(37,916)
(38,141)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,401)
(14,496)
205,523
203,014
Less treasury stock, at cost, 659,417 and 137,920 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
(4,101)
(356)
Total CECO shareholders' equity
201,422
202,658
Non-controlling interest
1,105
953
Total shareholders' equity
202,527
203,611
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
418,676
$
419,314
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
79,979
$
77,425
$
230,551
$
233,081
Cost of sales
57,254
52,615
158,164
154,176
Gross profit
22,725
24,810
72,387
78,905
Selling and administrative expenses
20,929
18,989
60,894
59,374
Amortization and earnout expenses
1,776
2,050
5,849
5,546
Restructuring expenses
397
871
655
1,753
Acquisition and integration expenses
219
368
357
1,067
Executive transition expenses
—
1,514
29
1,514
(Loss) income from operations
(596)
1,018
4,603
9,651
Other income (expense), net
185
(290)
(1,155)
1,057
Interest expense
(722)
(772)
(2,152)
(2,739)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(1,133)
(44)
1,296
7,969
Income tax expense
63
206
813
1,549
Net (loss) income
(1,196)
(250)
483
6,420
Non-controlling interest
53
(11)
259
(11)
Net (loss) income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.
$
(1,249)
$
(239)
$
224
$
6,431
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.18
Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.18
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
35,472,298
35,358,913
35,463,279
35,263,688
Diluted
35,472,298
35,358,913
35,729,887
35,471,551
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
(dollars in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating (loss) income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(0.6)
$
1.0
$
4.6
$
9.7
Operating margin in accordance with GAAP
(0.8)
%
1.3
%
2.0
%
4.2
%
Amortization and earnout expenses
1.8
2.1
5.8
5.5
Restructuring expenses
0.4
0.9
0.7
1.8
Acquisition and integration expenses
0.2
0.4
0.4
1.1
Executive transition expenses
—
1.5
—
1.5
Non-GAAP operating income
$
1.8
$
5.9
$
11.5
$
19.6
Non-GAAP operating margin
2.3
%
7.6
%
5.0
%
8.4
%
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
(dollars in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net (loss) income as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(1.2)
$
(0.2)
$
0.2
$
6.4
Amortization and earnout expenses
1.8
2.1
5.8
5.5
Restructuring expenses
0.4
0.9
0.7
1.8
Acquisition and integration expenses
0.2
0.4
0.4
1.1
Executive transition expenses
—
1.5
—
1.5
Foreign currency remeasurement
(0.1)
0.4
1.5
0.3
Tax benefit expense of adjustments
(0.6)
(1.3)
(2.1)
(2.6)
Non-GAAP net income
$
0.5
$
3.8
$
6.5
$
14.0
Depreciation
0.8
0.6
2.3
1.8
Non-cash stock compensation
0.9
0.7
2.5
1.5
Other (income) expense
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.3)
(1.4)
Interest expense
0.7
0.8
2.2
2.7
Income tax expense
0.7
1.5
2.9
4.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3.5
$
7.3
$
16.1
$
22.7
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.18
Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.18
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
0.18
$
0.40
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.11
$
0.18
$
0.40
