Evolution Research Group, LLC Expands Clinical Development Capabilities and Adds Scientific Expertise

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG), a privately held, independent pharmaceutical services provider focused on neuroscience added Lotus Clinical Research, LLC and CNS Ratings, LLC to its portfolio, substantially expanding its service offering. The integration of these organizations began in February of this year.

ERG expanded its service offering to include specialized full-service CRO and rater training capabilities to satisfy increasing client demand, particularly in the early clinical development space. The expansion supports ERG's consistent strategy of continuously adding talent and services to further diversify within neuroscience and streamline clinical trial execution across all phases of development.

Founded in 2001 by Neil Singla, MD, an industry leading KOL in the strategic planning and execution of acute and chronic pain trials, Lotus built its reputation as a scientifically driven, niche CRO and site service provider. Specializing in strategic drug development, regulatory consulting services, and placebo response mitigation training, Lotus has been instrumental in the development of many of the most important analgesic drugs approved over the past 20 years. ERG appointed William Martin, Ph.D., to the role of President of Lotus, allowing Dr. Singla to focus more on its scientific consulting activities, which is his true passion.

CNS Ratings, LLC was founded by Paul Michael Ramirez, Ph.D., and has been providing rater training and surveillance services as well as clinical program design and scientific consulting for more than 30 years. Dr. Ramirez has been a member of ERG's Scientific Leadership Team since its inception and along with its other members, including drug development experts Drs. Andrew Cutler, Kimberly Vanover, Daniel Umbricht, Suresh Mallikaarjun, Steve Romano, Judy Dunn and others, provides external consulting services and supports ERG's internal decision-making processes around expansion initiatives and opportunity suitability.

Lori Wright, the President and CEO of ERG, led the expansion efforts and explains that bringing these organizations together has been an incredibly exciting and rewarding experience. She commented, "I have long admired what Drs. Singla and Ramirez have accomplished in their respective fields and feel honored to be working closely with them. The Lotus site network, which includes HD Research, has been integrated into the ERG portfolio of sites, which is led by Andria Chastain, Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Wright went on to say, "With Andria continuing to manage our site business and Bill leading the CRO through its next stage of growth, I feel very confident that we will continue to meet our corporate and strategic goals, consistently perform for our clients and maintain ERG's leading position in industry."

About Evolution Research Group

Evolution Research Group, LLC is a subsidiary of ERG Holding Company, which includes twenty wholly-owned and operated CRUs, an established network of affiliated clinical research sites, Lotus Clinical Research, LLC, a full-service CRO, and CNS Ratings, LLC, a rater training, surveillance and consulting company. ERG conducts a wide range of simple and highly complex trials in specialized populations including those suffering from psychiatric and neurological disorders, acute and chronic pain, sleep disorders, addictions, NASH/NAFLD, metabolic and endocrinology disorders, among others, as well as normal healthy volunteers.

