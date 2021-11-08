Klein Tools Named One of Chicago's 2021 Top Workplaces

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Tools, the premier manufacturer of hand tools for more than 160 years has been named a Chicago Top Mid-Size Workplace for 2021 by the Chicago Tribune. Making its debut on the prestigious list, the Tribune's top workplaces is determined through an anonymous survey shared with employees to gain their feedback on the workplace.

While many companies were forced to let staff go due to economic downturn caused by COVID-19, Klein Tools did not make any permanent layoffs and actually added staff in Chicago. Regardless of their role within the company, Klein Tools employees enjoy versatility at Klein. In an industry where many engineers and other corporate staff members are siloed into doing specific tasks day-in and day-out, Klein staffers enjoying working laterally across teams and making contributions to Klein's expanding innovation pipeline, that is responsible for the creation of more than 100 new products annually. This all hands-on-deck approach is unique to the culture at Klein and one of the things employees value most about their careers at Klein.

"Companies in every industry have struggled to keep employee morale high and camaraderie between team members during the shift to remote work," said David Klein, Executive Director HR and Org Development. "We were pleased to see employees felt our company supported them in the face of the pandemic and were able to remain engaged with their work and colleagues. As a family-owned business, personal relationships with employees are at the heart of our mission"

To qualify for The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list, a company must have at least 100 employees in the Chicago area. The survey is then run by a third-party research firm, Energage, which coordinates the surveys and calculates the list of top workplaces. The full list includes over 130 organizations throughout Chicago covering a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, education, and restaurants. Earlier this year Klein Tools earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The complete list of The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces can be viewed here. For job opportunities at Klein Tools, please visit this link.

