Limelight Networks to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2021 -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today announced participation in the following investor conferences in November 2021:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET . A webcast of this presentation will be available on Limelight's Investor Relations website at Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference to be held onat. A webcast of this presentation will be available on Limelight's Investor Relations website at https://investors.limelight.com

12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference to be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 . The format for this conference is one-on-one/small group meetings only.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

