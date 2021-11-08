Local Woman CEO Named on 2021 Top 100 Most Influential Women

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Bronk, President and CEO of OST was named as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Women on the Crain's Detroit Business List. Bronk's honor demonstrates her focus on building an innovative, dynamic organization that solves digital business challenges for enterprise organizations. She is well-known for her continuous work towards shattering through the barriers as a woman in the technology industry.

Meredith Bronk, President and CEO of OST, has been a leader at OST for over 20 years.

Crain's Detroit Business awards 100 of Michigan's most influential women leaders, once every five years. The 2021 honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations and newsroom suggestions of the region's most accomplished and powerful women. These women have made a significant economic cultural and social impact in metro Detroit and Michigan. Bronk, along with other distinguished women will be celebrated on November 18th during an honorary networking event.

Meredith Bronk's servant leadership style has committed to creating a special culture at OST. Since her inauguration as President and CEO of OST in 2014, Bronk has made strides towards growing OST's footprint and recognition and serving her community. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Grand Rapids Chamber, United Bank of Michigan, Economic Club of Grand Rapids and was selected to the West Michigan CEO Council. Additionally, Meredith was selected as one the Grand Rapids Business Journal's 2020 The 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan, and the 2019 Brilliance Award Woman of the Year by West Michigan Women Magazine.

Her love of people, leadership, and creating an employee-first corporate culture is evident in everything she does. Meredith excels at ensuring OST's culture thrives every day and has a rare combination of empathy and business savvy, leading in a way that inspires everyone she works with to bring their authentic self to work. Her servant attitude and commitment to the success of others is an excellent representation of OST's dedication to its employees and clients. She is also a passionate advocate for the community she calls home and is well-known for her speaking and motivational skills.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Meredith for over 20 years now. Anyone who knows Mer understands her drive and passion to serve our employees and their families of OST, and her dedication to our community," says Chief Innovation Officer of OST Jim VanderMey.

SOURCE OST