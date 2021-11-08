MX Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, today announced its integration with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2's Partner Accelerator Program, which is part of Q2 Innovation Studio . Through the integration, MX is now offering guided financial insights with MXinsights and MXwellness within Q2's digital banking solution, giving clients the ability to provide customers with personalized financial guidance based on their spending, saving, and borrowing behaviors and a clear path to financial stability and growth.

Q2 Logo

"The financial industry at large is faced with an overwhelming need to innovate faster and deliver differentiated offerings quickly, to keep up with the changing expectations of their account holders," said Adam Blue, chief technology officer, Q2. "Banks, credit unions, and fintechs all have big ideas. They want to deliver new personalized product offerings, but the only legacy model for innovation is broken and ineffective—it simply takes too long and costs too much. The Q2 Platform with Innovation Studio empowers companies to control their innovation roadmap and deliver new applications, services, and experiences faster."

The Q2 Partner Accelerator program allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 Innovation Studio to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking platform. Financial institutions can work with these partners to purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy the standardized integrations to their customers.

"MX and Q2 have a long-standing relationship focused on innovation that goes back nearly a decade," said Don Parker, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, MX. "We are excited and anticipate that our nearly 300 joint clients will benefit from these offerings, which will be followed by other game-changing products available in the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program in the months and years to come."

MX helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. To learn more, visit: https://www.mx.com/financial-wellness/

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

More information on the Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Partner Accelerator can be found here: Q2 Innovation Studio . Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com .

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

Contact:

Tom Cook

tom.cook@mx.com

MX Logo (PRNewsFoto/MX) (PRNewsfoto/MX)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MX