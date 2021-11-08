Skill-Based Mobile Gaming Market Leader AviaGames Selects Walt & Company as Public Relations Agency of Record

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced that it has been selected by AviaGames, Inc. as its public relations agency of record. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., AviaGames is a global leader in skill-based mobile gaming and has built a world-class all-in-one gaming platform delivering players a high-quality mobile gaming experience for social tournaments and casual gameplay.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is committed to providing a fun and fair platform for social and casual gamers to compete with other real people playing their favorite games. AviaGames has a host of new gaming titles planned for the coming year, including the recently announced Cooking Clash gaming title that pits players against players in fast-paced battles to prepare meals for customer demand. The company has raised $50 million to date in financing to fund its unique gaming platform from industry-leading investors including ACME capital, Makers Fund, Galaxy Digital, Washington Harbour Partners, and Powerhouse Capital.

"With a 2021 global market cap of $120 billion,1 mobile gaming have come into its own and with it AviaGames as one of the most innovative and fastest-growing players in the space," said Vickie Chen, co-founder and CEO, AviaGames. "Building a team of best-in-class partners is critical to our continued success. We selected Walt & Company as our public relations agency based on its gaming and start-up experience, and its creative and strategic communications capabilities to help drive the next phase of AviaGames' growth."

AviaGames offers an all-in-one mobile gaming platform featuring a wide range of casual gameplay offerings that allow players to compete with other real players for fun or in skill-based cash tournaments, 1:1 and multi-player games. The AviaGames' collection includes top ranking titles like Bingo Clash and Pocket7Games, along with other fun and challenging casino, puzzle, card, math, sports, and strategy games where players can play with other players and win real money and prizes in a safe and secure platform:

Bingo Clash – Classic Bingo with cool boosters for varying skill levels in multiplayer games

Bubble Shot – Take a shot and watch the multi-colored bubbles pop

New Cooking Clash – Fast-paced battles to create the most meals and appease customers

Dominoes – Casual game modeled after straight Dominoes with unique skill-based aspects

Dunk Shot – Sports fans can earn money by shooting hoops…from the comfort of your couch

Explodocube – Test your skills against opponents in a casual casino game

Fruit Frenzy – Craving fruit? Make money as you clear your screen of tasty treats

Solitaire Clash – The best Klondike Solitaire offering real money and prizes

Match 'n Flip – Match cards by number or color to clear all piles

Tile Blitz – Strategy game for spatial reasoning while earning money along the way

Yatzy Craze – A classic dice game that puts your Yatzy skills to the test

2048 Blitz – A new version of a fun math game racing against opponents to make 2048

21 Gold – A lightning-fast version of Blackjack

Walt & Company has extensive experience working across gaming, esports, consumer electronics, mobile, and start-up markets. The Walt & Company team will work as an extension of the AviaGames marketing team to manage a range of strategic communications services, including marketplace thought leadership initiatives, media, analyst and influencer relations, executive positioning, event activations, and social media community management services.

"We are very excited to join the AviaGames team and be a part of the exciting mobile gaming market landscape over the coming year," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're looking forward to developing and implementing a series of creative market share building and industry leadership positioning campaigns in the expanding mobile games marketplace. "

About AviaGames, Inc.

AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform tailored to specific player communities. The platform features 10+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Founded by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang in 2017, AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, have fun and win prizes.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com .

