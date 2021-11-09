BTL Makes History With One-Millionth Emsculpt Patient Milestone

In just over three years, the company's Emsculpt product became the fastest device to administer one million treatments.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL , the authority in non-invasive body sculpting therapies, announced today that its Emsculpt family of products is the fastest aesthetic device brand to reach one million treatments as indicated by Medical Insights.

With over 3,400 units installed globally, 30+ peer-reviewed publications on HIFEM technology, and over 25 billion media impressions, the Emsculpt Classic and Emsculpt NEO body sculpting treatments have made their marks as leaders in the aesthetic device industry. Globally, an average of 21 Emsculpt Classic treatments/unit and 39 Emsculpt NEO treatments/unit are administered each month.

According to John Ferris, BTL Aesthetics Vice President of US Marketing, "In just over three years, we have achieved what no other aesthetic device brand has done. We've accomplished this milestone with the support of all our stakeholders and the trust consumers put in the Emsculpt brand and providers. We didn't rely on virtual consumables to drive consumer awareness. The awareness was earned through studies and patient outcomes. Truly, this achievement is not only history in the making, but a testament to the efficacy and impact of Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO."

"There is no wonder why Emsculpt is the fastest growing brand in aesthetics - excellent research, proven technology, valid data, and visible patient results. The bottom line is Emsculpt NEO works, and it works for our patients. Equally important, BTL provides good support." – Robert Singer, MD, Prime Plastic Surgery.

"Emsculpt has been a boom to my practice. It addresses my patients' concerns around toning the body and building muscle with a non-invasive modality in a quick manner without anesthesia or downtime. When it comes to improving body shape as well as offering a boost in confidence, Emsculpt products deliver." – Steven Dayan, MD, FACS, SD MD.

"From day one, Emsculpt NEO has impressed me, my staff, and my patients. It is no wonder that this device has grown to impact over 1 million people through treatments in such a short period of time. I anticipate that this machine and technology will revolutionize the aesthetics industry and serve to enhance the health and fitness of our nation." – Amanda Holden, MD, Holden Timeless Beauty.

"The Emsculpt NEO is a fantastic non-invasive fat melting and muscle building device that I have used in my cosmetic dermatology private practice successfully for years on all skin types and both sexes. My patients see consistent results, use the device, and come back in to have another area treated. Fortunately, neither myself nor my patients can get enough of this innovative fat-melting machine. I would strongly recommend it to any doctor that does not directly compete with me in my area. It is a winner." – Jeanine B. Downie, MD, FAAD, Image Dermatology PC.

Launched in 2018, Emsculpt is the world's first and only treatment to use HIFEM (high intensity-focused electromagnetic energy) to build muscle and sculpt the body in a 30-minute session. The most recently launched Emsculpt NEO, which debuted in November 2020, expanded its predecessor's capabilities by simultaneously delivering radiofrequency and HIFEM for fat reduction and muscle growth in a single session. Clinical studies have shown that, on average, patients experience a 30% fat reduction and 25% increase in muscle mass. In 2021, Emsculpt NEO has won over five awards, including the most recent SHAPE Best of Derm Picks award for Best Body Treatment, InStyle's Best Beauty Buys Awards for Best Body Sculpting Treatment and Dermascope's Aestheticians Choice Award for Favorite Body Sculpting Device.

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 2,000 employees located in more than 58 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, and Vanquish ME. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

