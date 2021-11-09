The Dating Trends That Will Define 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Plenty of Fish today revealed its fifth annual list of dating trends for the upcoming year. To identify the new trends, Plenty of Fish polled nearly 7,000 U.S. members and found that singles are simultaneously experiencing clarity and uncertainty as it relates to relationships, reinforcing just how acutely the pandemic has, and will continue to, influence dating.

2022 Dating Trends Include:

Baecationing (/bey-key-shuhn-ing): Inviting a blind date or someone you just started dating on vacation because YOLO! Over 1/3 (38%) of singles and 43% of Gen-Z have experienced this trend. After 18+ months inside, you really do need that sunset beach photo with BAE - who cares if you kinda, maybe, just met.

Communidating (/kuh-myoo-nuh-dayt-ting): Using dating apps not just for dating and intimate relationships but to make friends and connections. Being single doesn't mean you have to go through life solo. In fact, 50% of singles, including 57% of Gen-Z, have fostered new friendships through dating apps this year.

Dar-WIN-ing (/dahr-win-ing): Refusing to date someone who doesn't believe in science. From flat-earthers to anti-vaxxers, 1/3 of singles know someone who has done this, including nearly 1/4 of Gen-Z.

Déjà vu-ing (/dey-zhah -voo-ing): Doing the same things with a new partner that you did with your ex. From strawberry ice cream and car rides to Malibu, 1/3 of singles have done this to someone they were dating, and half (52%) know someone who has done this to someone. On the real though, when you gonna tell her, that we did that too?

Gambiting (/gam-bit-ing): Taking a strategic and calculated approach to dating, like a game of chess. Turns out, 31% of singles admit to Gambiting, including 1/3 of Gen-Z. Dinner reservation at a place that's not too loud but still has a fun vibe, check. Outfit that looks like you tried, but not too hard, check. Fun and engaging conversation that's personal but not intrusive, check. Post-date text to set-up future plans, checkmate!

Handticipation (/hand-tis-uh-pey-shuhn): The anxiety that comes with being unsure about the physical boundaries that are acceptable due to social distancing from the pandemic, such as whether to hug, handshake, or wave at your date. While non-huggers and sweaty-palmers may rejoice, 64% of singles have experienced this awkward trend.

Hesidating (/hez-i-dayt-ing): Feeling indifferent about dating, unsure if you want to date seriously or casually because life in general is so uncertain right now. While some celebrity couples (Hello, Bennifer) have recently hopped into new relationships quickly and with certainty, 70% of singles say hesidating is a very real thing.

Megxit-ing (/meg-zit-ing): Quitting a toxic relationship with family and friends that negatively impacts your relationship. A whopping 50% of singles, including 57% of Gen-Z, have done this, following the lead of a certain royal couple who recently said "cheerio" to tea, crumpets and toxic relationships.

Moderna Love (/mod-ern-uh luhv): Considering COVID-19 vaccination stats, including which shot received, as a desirable trait. Thirty percent of singles know someone who has done this. Vax status is now a must-know dating Q - are you a Pfizer Player? A J&J Bae? Or a Moderna Mami? Turns out getting the shot can help you shoot your shot.

Resigning (/ri-zahyn-ing): Ending a serious relationship due to perspective and clarity gained through the pandemic. There are no regrets because you realized you weren't content and don't want to settle. One-in-five women have done this and 1/4 of Boomers have. Yep, the "Great Resignation" has spread to personal lives, folks. We are keeping those standards way up – no settlers here.

Transformate-ing (/trans-fawr-meyt-ing): Morphing into your counterpart by dressing and acting like them. Celebrity bombshells aren't the only foxes guilty of this trend, over 1/4 (26%) of singles have experienced this trend, including nearly half (49%) of Gen-Z.

Weekend Up-Dating (/week-end uhp-dayt-ing): Using every new relationship as a kickstart to dating someone you find even more attractive, more successful and with whom you have more chemistry! While not everyone has the same luck as our favorite Saturday night comedian whose roller coaster romances get a little sweetener every time he dates someone new, 1-in-5 singles say they too "upgrade" with each new relationship. Thank you, next.

"From pop culture to the pandemic, there are many factors that influence dating," said Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at Plenty of Fish. "These trends demonstrate a new era in dating that's been riddled with uncertainty but has thrived with honest communication and a bit of creativity."

"Trends like Hesidating and Hanticipation are prime examples of how dating and expectations have changed over the past two years," said relationship and dating expert Dr. Jess O'Reilly. "Things that used to be second-nature, like handshakes and hugs, can now add an element of awkwardness and can even be deal-breakers. Fortunately, daters have also become more comfortable with open communication, so discussing boundaries — from whether they're willing to kiss on a first date to whether or not they want something committed or casual — is no longer taboo."

Dating Trends Survey Methodology

Nearly 6,700 U.S.-based Plenty of Fish users were polled online in October 2021. Participants were ages 18-60 with 62% identifying as male and 37% female.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.

