Festival Napa Valley Announces the Olivia Decker Power of Music Series

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival Napa Valley is honored to announce the creation of the Olivia Decker Power of Music Series.

Launched with a $5 million gift from Festival Napa Valley board member Olivia Decker, the series showcases globally recognized performing artists and emerging talent in live presentations in Marin County, Napa Valley and beyond.

"I firmly believe that music heals and unites people around the world more than anything else. Supporting Festival Napa Valley to create this series allows me to share my love of music at the highest level of presentation possible," stated Decker.

"Olivia's enthusiasm for sharing outstanding music and Festival Napa Valley's commitment to reach new audiences find a perfect pairing in the Olivia Decker Power of Music Series. We are grateful for her inspiration and support," said Festival Napa Valley President & CEO Richard Walker.

The Olivia Decker Power of Music Series premiered with private benefit concerts by Michael Fabiano and Ray Chen this fall. It will be publicly launched with Festival Napa Valley's Sing In the Holidays! concert at Sausalito's Cavallo Point Lodge on Sunday, December 12, 2021, featuring vocal performances by San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows Simone McIntosh, Christopher Oglesby, Zhengyi Bai, and Esther Tonea with pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad. Additional concerts and events will be announced. Each concert is accompanied by a reception featuring wine provided by Festival Napa Valley Partner Wineries.

For more information and schedule announcements visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

About Olivia Decker

Since arriving in San Francisco in 1975, Olivia Decker has built a legendary reputation as a luxury home specialist. In the 1980's she was the number one agent at Merrill Lynch Realty nationwide. Olivia cofounded Decker Bullock Realty in 1991, which has grown to become Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty with 26 offices in the San Francisco Bay Area including Marin, Silicon Valley, Napa Valley and the East Bay. Currently her company is #3 among more than one thousand Sotheby's International Realty affiliates in 76 countries, with over $14 billion in sales in 2020 and 2021. Olivia is a regularly featured speaker at real estate conferences worldwide and is the owner/publisher of Haute Living San Francisco, a luxury lifestyle magazine with purpose. She has served on the Marin Opera Board, the Bank of America Private Banking Real Estate Advisory Board, and on Governor Jerry Brown's Advisory Board for California-China Investment and Development. Olivia has been a member of the Corinthian Yacht Club since 1980, a member of the San Francisco Opera Guild Board since 1995, and is a longtime supporter of the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, Tiburon-Belvedere Library, and Festival Napa Valley. A student of classical voice and a strong believer in the power of music education to give students confidence, inspiration, and self-esteem, Olivia joined the Festival Napa Valley Board of Directors in 2019.

About Festival Napa Valley

Blending the beauty and bounty of Napa Valley with the very finest performing arts, Festival Napa Valley offers programs that enrich the economic and cultural vitality of the region and make the arts accessible to all. The Festival presents world-class performances staged in iconic venues and inspiring educational programs offered digitally and at Napa County schools year-round. It is presented by Napa Valley Festival Association, a nonprofit organization governed by a board of prominent vintners and local leaders. More than 200 artists, wineries, resorts, theaters, restaurants, chefs and vintners participate each year.

