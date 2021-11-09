Gentem Health Helps Private Practice Physicians Create New Reimbursement Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentem Health Inc., a Silicon Valley-startup helping private medical practices stay independent by simplifying and accelerating reimbursements through intelligent automation and data, has played a key role in helping physicians improve reimbursements in a new category.

The National Health Coaching Coalition, consisting of multiple physicians and administrator panels such as the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Spectrum Health, and other major institutions utilizing health coaches in population health, has collectively requested review by the American Medical Association's Current Procedural Terminology Advisory Committee. The review is to further define a new taxonomy in healthcare that will improve reimbursements for a new category.

The CPT® Editorial Panel is responsible for maintaining the CPT code set and was tasked to analyze previously determined temporary health coaching CPT codes. The panel's 17 members are authorized by the AMA Board of Trustees to revise the health coaching codes for transition from Category 3 CPT Codes to Category 1 CPT Codes. This converts health coaching from an emerging technology to required for performance of specific clinical services.

This transition would allow a structured reimbursement, standardization, and definition of certified health coaches in the United States. This is important for primary care and other point-of-entry practitioners because it will dramatically improve multivariate reimbursement strategies while significantly improving patient outcomes.

"Gentem is helping doctors pioneer a new and different way to remain independent through data-driven strategies and intelligent automation" said Cheng Ruan, MD, Founder of Texas Center for Lifestyle Medicine. "Our practice saw its most profitable month over the summer thanks to Gentem's ability to use data to optimize reimbursements."

Through intelligent automation, Gentem Health's platform analyzed the CPT reimbursement data for past and possible future cost savings for payers. This allowed the coalition to present a model that can potentially prevent hospitalizations, combat chronic diseases, and improve patient communication.

The initiative helps further usher healthcare from an old analog model into a more data-driven and digital world where providers are empowered by data and can be reimbursed by payers for delivering outstanding care.

"Partnering with visionary providers like Dr. Ruan is a key part to pioneering a new vision for private practice ownership, one where the physicians can finally influence the healthcare system" shared Fisayo Ositelu, MD, CEO of Gentem Health.

Gentem is continuing to partner with medical practices and bringing the power of their platform to optimize internal teams and uncover hidden revenue. For more information, go to www.Gentem.com.

About Gentem Health, Inc

Gentem Health, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company with a simple mission - helping healthcare providers stay independent by simplifying and accelerating reimbursements. Gentem accomplishes this through its revenue intelligence platform that uses automation and data analytics to optimize the revenue cycle and increase cash flow.

View original content:

SOURCE Gentem Health