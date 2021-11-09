Grand Canyon University Showcased In New Amazon Prime Series

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon University, a leader in virtual campus tours, is offering yet another way to view its highly rated campus in Phoenix, Arizona. GCU is partnering with "The College Tour" streaming series on Amazon Prime Video to offer viewers an inside look at what life is truly like on campus.

GCU's episode kicks off Season 2 of the "The College Tour" and can be viewed across "The College Tour" platform, including its website and mobile app; on IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service; and on GCU's YouTube channel. The 50-minute episode includes 15 segments about everything from academics and research to campus life and GCU's Christian mission -- told primarily through the eyes of students. GCU's campus is ranked among the top 20 in the country by niche.com.

"GCU does a lot of things to make it easy for students and families to visit campus, but not everyone is able to do that as part of their college decision-making process," said GCU President Brian Mueller. "We already provide live, interactive virtual tours to meet the needs of these families, but 'The College Tour' was another innovative way for young people to see the campus through the eyes of our amazing students and staff who speak from the heart about their experiences at GCU."

The inspiration for "The College Tour" came when creator and host Alex Boylan's 16-year-old niece started her college search. "Because of the pandemic and finances, she wasn't able to travel to tour colleges. So, using our skills as executive producers, we created a series inspired by her and millions of other young people who are interested in attending college," said Boylan, who is joined by fellow Emmy-nominated producers Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts on "The College Tour."

In the GCU episode, Boylan describes Grand Canyon as "one of the largest and fastest growing universities in this country, and they're dedicated to providing academic excellence while leading a movement of service and leadership with purpose. Their biblically rooted mission is built upon making a difference in the lives of others and unleashing an opportunity for quality and affordable education through a Christian worldview."

The episode highlights the explosive growth of GCU, which has grown from less than 1,000 traditional students in 2008 to nearly 24,000 on its campus today, while online enrollment has now surpassed 90,000 students. That growth has occurred as the University has invested $1.5 billion into its campus infrastructure in the past 13 years without passing those costs on to students -- freezing tuition costs on its ground campus during that time.

"The College Tour" also focuses on GCU's vibrant campus culture and its Christian mission to help those who are less fortunate.

"This place is so special to me because it is a champion of inclusion, community and equal opportunity for all," said Noah Wolfe, who was Student Body President in 2018-19 and is now working toward his master's degree. "I've never experienced a culture like this, a Christian community of people who are deeply committed to serving one another."

The episode also features GCU students Erik Yost, a freshman engineering student who is using biotechnology and biofuel cells to send projects to the NASA space station; Maya Hinojos, a 2019 grad who is running her family's furniture and mattress store; Andrea Northrup, a 2017 grad still connected to the University through its home renovation partnership with Habitat For Humanity; Bethany Egeler Huffman, who declined opportunities at Ivy League schools so that she could experience GCU's Christian mission; Joshua Gillespie, who speaks about building community on campus as president of the school's nationally-renowned Havocs student section; Weston Smith, an undergrad alum and current MBA student who launched his own Lux Longboards business that operates out of the University's Canyon Ventures space; Kara Morrow, who came to GCU with a 4.62 high school GPA and a perfect score on the SAT reading section, chose the University for its challenging academic curriculum and served in a White House internship; Luis Pena, an immigrant who received an opportunity for a college education via one of GCU's many Students Inspiring Students full-tuition scholarships; and Melissa Pullon, a parent who shares how her idiosyncratic son Austin was welcomed inside and outside the classroom at GCU.

About Grand Canyon University: Grand Canyon University was founded in 1949 and is Arizona's premier private Christian university. GCU is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers 270 academic programs, emphases and certificates for both traditional undergraduate students and working professionals. The University's curriculum emphasizes interaction with classmates, both in-person and online, and individual attention from instructors while fusing academic rigor with Christian values to help students find their purpose and become skilled, caring professionals. For more information, visit gcu.edu.

About The College Tour: Created by Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts, a team of successful entrepreneurs in the TV, social media and technology space, the trio is known for pursuing their passion for adventure and their love of story-telling. Each episode of The College Tour tells the story of what life is truly like on college campuses across the country and around the world. From academics, housing, sports career preparation, campus life, location and much much more. In this innovative and informative series, each story is told by real students, professors and alumni. www.thecollegetour.com.

