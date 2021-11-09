In-Demand skills research finds the U.S. is one of the most competitive markets for skilled tech workers, but talent scarcity is a global issue

In-Demand skills research finds the U.S. is one of the most competitive markets for skilled tech workers, but talent scarcity is a global issue Randstad Sourceright research finds nine red-hot digital skills are increasingly difficult for employers to acquire

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite having one of the largest talent pools, the U.S. faces a major skills gap, with fewer than 10 qualified candidates for each in-demand IT and emerging technology vacancy. This is one of the findings of a report released today by global talent solutions leader Randstad Sourceright . The report highlights how growth in technologies supporting the internet of things, blockchain, cybersecurity, data science and other applications and services has led to an unprecedented and urgent demand for talent.

(PRNewsfoto/Randstad RiseSmart)

"The continued talent scarcity and skills gaps — most pronounced in IT and emerging technology specialties — is concerning to all employers," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "Companies need to respond in swift and informed ways by using data-driven market insights to attract and source highly skilled candidates. Employers should also consider expanding their recruiting efforts to tap into hybrid or remote talent pools."

Randstad Sourceright's Global Future In-Demand Skills Report, based on data from 26 markets around the world, identifies nine in-demand skills businesses are urgently seeking today and provides insights on the following factors: the potential candidate supply pool in each market, market competitiveness, the industries competing for these skills, the work experience and education levels of local labor pools, and compensation data.

The report found that the U.S. is one of the most competitive markets for all nine in-demand skills — meaning it has the fewest number of skilled workers to fill available positions — followed by India, China and the United Kingdom. The most in-demand skills are artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science, the internet of things, robotic process automation, and user interface/experience design.

Talent scarcity has increasingly plagued IT and technology companies, which have experienced unprecedented demand for their products and services, and which are now competing with employers across various industries for digital skills. Although the U.S., China and India have the largest talent pool across most roles, these markets also have high demand for these skills. Fields such as data science and cybersecurity were found to have the highest level of junior talent, while data science also has the most versatile education background with candidates possessing a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) training.

For more information, download your copy of the 2021 Global Future In-Demand Skills Report.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower these companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. – the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion – Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. In 2020, Randstad helped more than two million candidates find a meaningful job with one of our 236,000 clients in 38 markets around the world and trained and reskilled more than 350,000 people. Read more at randstadsourceright.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad Sourceright