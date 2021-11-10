NAIOP Houston recognizes David Harvey, of Harvey Builders, as a leader in the commercial real estate community honoring his commitment to the growth and development of our city, our community, and our future engineers.

Commercial Real Estate Icon David Harvey Honored as the 2021 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award Recipient NAIOP Houston recognizes David Harvey, of Harvey Builders, as a leader in the commercial real estate community honoring his commitment to the growth and development of our city, our community, and our future engineers.

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston, a chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, honored David Harvey, of Harvey Builders, as the 2021 Howard W. Horne Legacy Award recipient at a luncheon held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Harvey is the sixth recipient of the distinguished award that recognizes a leader within the commercial real estate industry who has helped shape the city of Houston, as well as the industry. Co-Chairman of the Howard W. Horne Legacy Committee John Duffie stated, "The purpose of this award is to celebrate the legacy that Howard built and to recognize those who embody the same leadership characteristics in business, in their communities, and in the development of our future leaders."

Harvey was recognized at the luncheon for his unique and creative projects including the boutique hotel - Hotel Emma, a 40-story residential building with a roof top infinity glass bottom pool, and the Galleria III expansion, among many others. Harvey was also recognized for his robust intern program, developing the future for young engineers as well as his community involvement, which is extensive. The Howard W. Horne Award is among the many recognitions that Harvey has received over the course of his career.

Past legacy award recipients were recognized including Dan Bellow, Robert Duncan, Ric Campo, and the late Gerald Hines and Ed Wulfe. Bellow and Duncan led a Q & A with Harvey exploring his career, business philosophies, business challenges, and company differentiators. Harvey was also asked his favorite quotes with the two most notable being "You get what you tolerate" and "Right's, right and wrong's, wrong."

NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners and investors of office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP provides advocacy, education, and business opportunities by connecting members in a powerful North American network. NAIOP advances responsible, sustainable development that creates jobs and benefits the communities in which our members work and live.

View original content:

SOURCE NAIOP Houston Chapter