Destination Pet Names Labeed Diab as new Chief Executive Officer

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet announced today that Labeed Diab has joined the company as the Chief Executive Officer and Board Director effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Diab most recently served as the CEO and Board Director for ATI Physical Therapy.

"We are pleased to welcome Labeed to the Destination Pet team," said Stefan Linn, CEO and Managing Partner of L1 Health. "Labeed brings a deep bench of executive leadership to Destination Pet with a successful track record of effectively combining strategy, operations, and business development."

Mr. Diab's diverse experience includes executive roles at Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Brookdale Senior Living, and Walmart. He has also held senior operations roles at Aramark Healthcare and CVS Health. A registered Pharmacist, Labeed began his career as a Pharmacy Manager with American Stores Company (Jewel-Osco) and later served in regional roles for CVS Caremark. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He also completed an Advanced Management Program at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

"I am excited to join the Destination Pet team," said Labeed. "The future of Destination Pet is tremendously exciting, and I look forward to continuing the work to build a world-class company with the team through this next phase of growth."

About Destination Pet

Destination Pet is a leading pet services company combining pet and medicare care and operating in 22 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company's integrated approach delivers high quality pet care and a streamlined customer experience for pet owners. With convenient access points, Destination Pet's extensive services include veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training. Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with more than a century of combined pet care experience and a legacy of innovation in the industry. For more information, please visit www.destinationpet.com

Contact: Krysta Butler, krysta.butler@destpet.com

View original content:

SOURCE Destination Pet