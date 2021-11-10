Evolve's New Risk-Free Guarantee Builds Trust For Vacation Rental Owners

Evolve Promises a 100 Percent Refund of Management Fees if a New Homeowner is Not Satisfied with their Vacation Rental Performance After Six Months

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve , a vacation rental hospitality company with more than 17,000 properties in 750 markets, launches their Risk-Free Guarantee program, a promise built to inspire trust and minimize risk for new Evolve homeowners. Through the initiative, in the unlikely event an owner is unsatisfied with the performance of their newly activated property after six months, Evolve will refund an unprecedented 100% of their management fees.

Evolve is confident in its ability to continually deliver exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, such as earning 36 percent more revenue per property for its homeowners than the market average during Q3 of this year. As such, new homeowners will not be required to provide proof or reasoning to redeem a refund — an unmatched offering in the industry. Instead, they will only be asked to provide feedback on their experience to ensure Evolve retains the high level of service the company is known for.

"We're on a mission to make vacation rental easy for everyone and we're thrilled to launch a guarantee that does just that. This offering gives new Evolve homeowners peace of mind that we'll deliver a healthy return on their investment, making the decision to partner with us easier than ever," says Brian Egan, co-founder and CEO of Evolve.

The Risk-Free Guarantee is just another extension of what Evolve does to professionalize and improve the vacation rental experience. The hospitality brand also offers real estate services to help owners choose an investment property; connects them to an Evolve-preferred real estate agent; and helps owners manage — and maximize — their short-term rental business. From no long-term contracts to an industry-low fee, Evolve ensures a streamlined and stress-free experience for homeowners to own and optimize their vacation rental.

For more information about the Risk-Free Guarantee and to see if you qualify for Evolve's services, visit https://evolve.com/vacation-rental-management .

About Evolve

Evolve is a hospitality company with a mission to make renting a vacation home easy for both guests and owners. They have helped over 5 million guests rest easy knowing their homes are vetted, their support is 24/7, and if a stay doesn't meet their standards, they'll make it right. Evolve also makes vacation rental stress-free for over 17,000 homeowners, partnering with them to book more and keep more of what they earn thanks to an industry-low 10% management fee. Learn more at www.Evolve.com .

Media Contacts:

Ashley Taylor TURNER press@evolve.com evolve@turnerpr.com 954-498-5752 303-333-1402

