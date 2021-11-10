Imagine Learning Acquires Robotify, Innovative New Platform Designed To Teach Coding Through Virtual Robotics Simulation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the leading provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Robotify, a digital curriculum start-up with a mission to empower students to learn coding in an inspiring, engaging, and playful way. The Dublin, Ireland based company was founded by Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy, and offers a user-friendly curriculum aligned to CSTA and ISTE standards, with easy implementation and the resources schools need to help students develop computer science and coding skills.

Through the power of digital education, we are making learning more equitable, more collaborative and personalized.

The acquisition, the company's first since being rebranded as Imagine Learning, reinforces the focus on its mission: to ignite learning breakthroughs and support each student's unique learning journey.

"We are excited to welcome Robotify to the Imagine Learning family," said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman and CEO of Imagine Learning. "Coding is the new literacy and Imagine Learning is a literacy leader. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) has become critical to prepare today's learners for jobs of the future—with coding in particular quickly becoming a prerequisite. We also know that too many schools across the U.S. lack the resources to properly staff or equip a robotics program. Robotify solves this with a digital-first approach to provide greater opportunity to students by using virtual robots to make coding accessible to all. Driving equity is at the heart of our commitment to students, educators, and families, and this acquisition is a meaningful step for us."

"As the barriers between core and supplemental curriculum blur, impacted by data-driven digital education and assessment, we believe that Robotify will become an important element of a K-12 education offering students valuable gamified science and coding content. Through the power of digital education, we are making learning more equitable, more collaborative and personalized, always advancing with students at the center," said Grayer.

Robotify offers courses that include over 800 different coding activities and games, and even a multi-player platform that allows kids to showcase their coding skills in virtual robotics competition against teams worldwide. The platform offers 24/7 access to the most innovative robots, with no hardware purchase required, ever.

"When we founded Robotify, our mission was simple—to empower all kids to learn coding in an inspiring, engaging and playful way. We are proud of the phenomenal journey we have been on thanks to our incredible team, and this is only just the beginning," said co-founder, Adam Dalton. "Joining Imagine Learning helps bring us closer to our goal of making programming more accessible to young minds around the globe, and we're elated to be part of the Imagine Learning family."

The acquisition of Robotify, coming on the heels of the acquisition of Twig Education earlier this year, highlights Imagine Learning's commitment to bring STEM forward in service of their mission, and prepare learners for the future.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than 7,500 school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship brands include Imagine Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, and mathematics; and LearnZillion, StudySync, and Twig Education, providers of high-quality, digital-first core curriculum.

