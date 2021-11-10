JEGI CLARITY Has Advised The Channel Company, A Portfolio Company Of Stone-Goff Partners, On Their Sale To Investment Funds Managed By EagleTree Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Channel Company (TCC), advised by JEGI CLARITY and portfolio company of Stone-Goff Partners, has been sold to investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

The Channel Company drives sales for global technology providers through integrated marketing and sales solutions that identify, acquire, and retain channel sales partners and end-user customers. TCC's integrated suite of solutions includes performance and content marketing, peer-to-peer engagement, consulting, brand marketing, sales enablement, and data analytics. The Company owns CRN.com, the most trusted media brand in the B2B IT channel sector and has the largest database of solution providers in the industry.

During Stone-Goff's investment period, TCC evolved from a company focused primarily on media and live events to an integrated marketing services provider – creating marketing offerings that leveraged TCC's deep IT channel expertise on behalf of technology providers and channel partners. Between 2016 and 2021, the company nearly tripled EBITDA, driven by six-fold growth in services revenue – an incredible accomplishment and testament to the importance of the channel in the growth of the technology industry.

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with deep experience in the B2B and business services sectors. Partnering with EagleTree Capital will help TCC accelerate the build out of its data and insights practice, as well as focus on the marketing collaboration between technology companies and channel partners.

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

