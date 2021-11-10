Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Participate Virtually in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) ("Theseus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies, today announced that Tim Clackson, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Theseus, will participate in a virtual fireside chat for the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 16-19, 2021.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date / Time: Pre-record available beginning Thursday, November 18th at 8:00am GMT / 3:00am ET and available through Friday, November 19th at 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET

Format: Fireside Chat

A webcast link from the Jefferies fireside chat will be accessible under "Events" in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at www.theseusrx.com. Following the event, archived webcasts will also be available on the Jefferies website for 30 days.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Theseus is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Theseus is developing next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs): "pan-variant" targeted therapies that address all major drug resistance mutations. Theseus' lead product candidate, THE-630, is a pan-variant KIT inhibitor for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), whose cancer has developed resistance to earlier lines of kinase inhibitor therapy. Theseus is also developing a fourth-generation, selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for C797S-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). For more information, visit www.theseusrx.com.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

315-879-8192

ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact

Christen Baglaneas

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

857-706-4993

christen.baglaneas@theseusrx.com

