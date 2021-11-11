Cognata Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Smart CIties Digital Twin Product

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata Ltd has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Cities innovation category at the Consumer Technology Association's event in New York. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022 , the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Cognata's simulation platform is multi-layered and designed to incorporate all factors into its simulation engine. The platform offers realistic digital twin 3D environments with real-life traffic agents as moving, interactive objects, and automatically creates digital twin terrain from imported HD maps with an auto-validation process as well as on demand, customized photorealistic synthetic datasets with various scenarios and objects for fast and accurate AI perception training and validation.

Cognata's ongoing projects are being supported by some of the major players in the Israeli ecosystem: The Israeli Innovation Authority through the Avatar Consortium Project, The Israeli Smart Mobility Living Lab in collaboration with Survey of Israel (MAPI) for the modeling of digital twin environments in Israel.

"Cognata highly values it's involvement in the auto-tech ecosystem, and works vigilantly to advance smart mobility", says Danny Atsmon, CEO & Founder of Cognata. "We are looking forward to continuously improving our simulation models according to the market needs, and see our role as the key in connecting between different companies to enable safe testing and validation of smart cities infrastructure".

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

About Cognata

Cognata provides the fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the ADAS and autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process.

