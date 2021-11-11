Intact Financial Corporation Bolsters its Global Specialty Lines Business

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced today that it is bringing together the expertise and capabilities of both Intact and RSA to bolster its specialty solutions platform. RSA's London Market and European businesses will become part of Intact Global Specialty Lines.

"As we've shared from the start, the combined strength that Intact and RSA bring in global specialty lines enhances what we can offer to customers and brokers," said T. Michael Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialty Lines. "With these changes, we will broaden our distribution footprint, provide existing specialty franchises access to new regions and ensure customers and brokers can benefit from the full breadth of specialized expertise from across the organization."

With the addition of RSA's London Market and Europe teams, Intact Global Specialty Lines will operate and be present in four major markets – Canada, U.S., UK and Europe - with strong, local leadership, international expertise and capabilities. Customers and brokers will benefit from a larger team of experts, access to new markets, and a wider product and solution set.

"Today, the North American specialty business spans across 20 different segments with deep specialized underwriting, claims and risk control expertise. Working together with our RSA colleagues, we're accelerating our strategy to build a leading global specialty platform and making great progress against our objectives of growing the business to $6 billion in annual DPW and achieving a low 90s combined ratio by 2025. Our expanded scale and strength of the team enable us to provide second-to-none experiences for customers and continue delivering outperformance wherever we operate in specialty lines," added Mr. Miller.

Intact received all necessary approvals and completed the acquisition of RSA Insurance Group plc. ("RSA") on June 1, 2021.

