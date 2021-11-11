Involta's Josh Holst Selected for Iowa Technology Leadership Institute

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an award-winning cloud computing, hybrid IT and data services company, announces that Josh Holst, Vice President of Cloud Services, has been selected for the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI)'s Iowa Technology Leadership Institute (ITLI) beginning in 2022.

Holst has helped advance Involta's cloud services portfolio, serving in various roles. Recently, he was promoted to his current position, where he supports enterprises across public, private and multi-cloud environments, as well as edge services. In addition, Holst embraces the company's goal to support internal professional growth in an effort to cultivate Involta's culture and brand promise of People Who Deliver.

"Iowa is a robust center of technology, employing tens of thousands of tech workers," comments Holst. "It is a true honor to be selected to help mentor and encourage tomorrow's technology leaders. I look forward to supporting our industry professionals as they build on their skills and education to be the best they can be."

The Iowa Technology Leadership Institute consists of engaging presentations, interactive panel discussions comprised of Iowa technology leaders, small group problem-solving scenarios, case studies, and one-on-one mentoring from experienced technology executives. This first-of-its-kind, technology-based professional development program in Iowa is exclusively available to 25 class members each year.

"We are proud members of the Technology Association of Iowa and are especially pleased to be the Service Provider sponsor of the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute," states Bruce Lehrman, CEO of Involta and TAI Board Member. "The Leadership Institute will provide the next generation of technology professionals the opportunity to build credibility and a strong network with one another. Josh will be an invaluable addition to the program, as he has already shown great vision and guidance developing our team here at Involta."



The Iowa Technology Leadership Institute is sponsored by Principal Financial Network, Iowa State University, and Involta.



"TAI is thrilled to launch the Iowa Technology Leadership Institute, a program designed by Iowa technology executives to provide a robust professional network and essential leadership skills for the future leaders of the Iowa tech industry," stated Brian Waller, President at Technology Association of Iowa.

About Involta

Involta, an award-winning national IT service provider and consulting firm, orchestrates digital transformation journeys by using well-defined and rigorous processes to deliver hybrid cloud solutions, consulting, and data center services tailored to their customers' business drivers. By pairing strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned colocation facilities and infrastructure assets, Involta empowers businesses across the country with the security and reliability they require.

Involta's ongoing mission to help customers optimize performance begins with partnership. The personalized approach starts with understanding its customers' needs and earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, in keeping with the brand promise. Involta provides customers with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business.

About the Technology Association of Iowa

The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa's technology community. TAI advances Iowa's reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and developing talent. Learn more at technologyiowa.org.

