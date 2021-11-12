ePROMIS releases ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud - The Future of Enterprise Software | An Innovative Enterprise Platform

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business technology innovator, ePROMIS Inc., is again on the news for good. ePROMIS has announced the launch of ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud, revolutionary software that will bring all your business workflows under one roof.

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud is a combination of ERP, EAM, HCM, CRM, CAFM, marketing automation, eCommerce website builder, customer service, project cost management, collaboration apps, and B2B & B2C Management.

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud eliminates the need for multiple tools across departments. The all-in-one tool enables businesses to manage their operations from a single platform.

Though ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud comes with a suite of software, it can be customized to meet your business's unique requirements to generate better results.

"ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud is designed to cater to the needs of businesses from all sectors, says Mathews Mathew," the founder and CEO of ePROMIS.

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud helps improve visibility and productivity across the organization. It enables executives to make faster, smarter, and more data-backed decisions quickly (thanks to its business intelligence tool that converts raw data into actionable insights).

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud's automation capabilities take your business to the next level by freeing your employees from tedious tasks throughout the organization.

ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud takes care of governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of large enterprises, even those with a global presence.

Hosted on the cloud, ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud provides real-time data, and reduces maintenance costs. Shijilesh Cherrot, CTO at ePROMIS says, "this is an excellent opportunity for companies to be smart, reduce operational costs, and do business better."

About ePROMIS:

ePROMIS is a leading enterprise software provider in the world. With its long history of innovation and industry expertise, ePROMIS releases new products, including the latest ePROMIS FutureGen Enterprise Cloud. ePROMIS strives to help businesses across the globe improve efficiency and productivity in everyday processes using the latest technologies.

