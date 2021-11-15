<span class="legendSpanClass">Amazing Magnets, LLC is exhibiting at the 2021 IAAPA Expo, displaying interactive functioning roller coaster model, demonstrating the eddy-current brake system for mechanical systems.</span>

Amazing Magnets Presents State of The Art Magnetic Coaster Eddy-Brake System at IAAPA Expo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazing Magnets, a leading provider of rare earth neodymium magnets, is pleased to announce its attendance at the 2021 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida. The conference and expo are taking place from November 15 – 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Eddy-brake systems from Amazing Magnets feature licensed neodymium magnets

On display is a model coaster with functional launch and braking systems. Visitors are invited to launch the coaster.

Amazing Magnets will be showcasing its diverse line magnets and magnetic products in the Exhibit Hall in booth 3715. On display at the booth is a model coaster with functional launch and braking systems. Visitors are invited to launch the coaster via an activation button to see a live demonstration of the system.

IAAPA -the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions – is the global associations for the attraction industry. Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries.

Amazing Magnets specializes in strong rare earth neodymium magnets. These rare-earth magnets are the most widely used and strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. All neodymium magnets from Amazing Magnets are patented and fully licensed.

Amazing Magnets is featuring its custom neodymium eddy-current brake system for roller coasters and similar complex mechanical systems. Unlike friction brakes, the drag force in an eddy current brake is produced by an electromagnetic force between a magnet and a nearby conductive object in relative motion. The eddy currents are generated in the conductor through electromagnetic induction.

Amazing Magnets' participation at the IAAPA Expo is aimed at furthering the company's goal of promoting "edutainment" by offering innovative combinations of engaging and informative products and designs. For additional custom magnetic solutions, Amazing Magnets offers the proprietary program, i2M - Ideation to Market, a collaborative design, engineering, and production service that transforms customer ideas into unique and market-leading products. The comprehensive program can be employed at any stage of product development, from pre-engineering and consultation to full design and manufacturing.

Amazing Magnets is also presenting the GlasMag brand of magnetic products for whiteboards, glass boards, and other magnetic surfaces. GlasMag magnetic essentials are designed to enhance any workspace and can be custom branded.

To learn and see more visit www.glasmag.com and www.amazingmagnets.com.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson

Amazing Magnets

tel: +1 714.508.9909 x150

michael.n@amazingmagnets.com

About Amazing Magnets

Amazing Magnets designs, develops, and produces innovative magnetic and magnetic-related products. The company provides licensed custom and stock neodymium, rare-earth magnets and magnet-integrated assemblies to OEMs and consumer product designers.

