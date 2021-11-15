Langtons International Signs Filipino-American Author for Memoir on Reginald Lewis, Late Black CEO of TLC Beatrice International

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Langton, founder and president of the Langtons International literary agency, today announced the signing of Filipino-American author, public relations strategist and humanitarian worker, Butch Meily to represent his memoir, "From Manila to Wall Street and Back, An Immigrant's Journey with Reginald Lewis, the First Black Billion-Dollar Dealmaker."

Meily is currently president of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, an internationally recognized leader in private sector assistance in disasters, and IdeaSpace Foundation and QBO Innovation Hub, both startup incubators. He worked for Lewis as his imagemaker from 1987, just prior to his takeover of Beatrice International, until his death in 1993 at the age of 50.

Langton is the agent of several best-selling books including the memoir, "Trumbo," which was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie. Previously, she was co-founder and publisher of the global book, greeting card and calendar publisher, The Ink Group.

"Reg Lewis and his billion-dollar acquisition of Beatrice International, a worldwide conglomerate, is an overlooked subject. His story, which is intertwined with my own, offers lessons to people everywhere on what determination can get you. I tried to give the reader a glimpse of the complex man behind the legend," said Meily.

"I met Butch through a friend and was immediately taken with both the print and cinematic possibilities of his book. Reginald Lewis is a fantastic, bigger-than-life character whose personality jumps out at you from the printed page. Butch's perspective, as his confidante, is unique," said Langton.

For more information about the book, go to https://www.butchmeily.com.

ABOUT LANGTONS INTERNATONAL AGENCY

Langtons International Agency is a literary agency specializing in non-fiction including memoir, true crime, politics, self-help, and business, as well as exceptionally well written literary and commercial fiction including mystery, thrillers, and women's fiction.

View original content:

SOURCE Langtons International Agency