Alpha Motor Corporation Previews Pure Electric Sedan

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation previewed the company's latest innovation, a mid-size sedan.

November 18, 2021 The vehicle preview is available at https://youtu.be/pBpAmYmKUKo with the official launch expected on

"SAGA™ has been kept under covers for some time and we're excited to unveil it. It is what we believe to be a desirable and sensible pure electric sedan. It continues and expands upon the versatility of the ACE™ Coupe, with additional emphasis on elegance and interior space."

