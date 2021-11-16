Appian Announces 2021 Public Sector Solutions Cup and Partner Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Appian Government conference , Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced the winners of its 2021 Public Sector Solution Cup and Partner Impact and Excellence Award winners. These annual awards celebrate Appian partners that deliver innovation, transformation, and value to Public Sector organizations using the Appian Low-Code Platform .

Appian Government connects agency leaders focused on making the impossible possible. Learn first-hand how to connect people, technologies, and data into a single workflow to advance your mission to the next level.

Celebrating public sector partners delivering value with the Appian Low-Code Platform.

Participants in the Public Sector Solutions Cup were tasked with creating new solutions that support compelling and marketable use cases within the Public Sector market. Hackathon judges included Christine Halvorsen, Sr. Technical Program Manager, Mission Acceleration Team at AWS; Andrea Leichtman, Director of Research at G2Xchange; Tom Suder, Founder and CEO at Advanced Technology Academic Research Center; and a panel of Appian executives. The winning teams received co-marketing funds, promotion of their solution at the Appian Government conference, and promotion of their solution on the Appian AppMarket . The Appian 2021 Public Sector Solution Cup winners are:

Audit & Inspection Management System that allows every agency to streamline work and audits, drive efficiency/transparency and accelerate Office of Inspector General's mission. First Place: iShift, for itsthat allows every agency to streamline work and audits, drive efficiency/transparency and accelerate Office of Inspector General's mission.

Occupational Health Hub solution that helps agencies better-care for our nation's public servants and maximize their workforce's readiness to perform its vital mission. Second Place: Ignyte, for itssolution that helps agencies better-care for our nation's public servants and maximize their workforce's readiness to perform its vital mission.

Third Place: ICF, for its Financial Examiner Platform that delivers efficiency and effectiveness throughout the financial examination process.

The Appian Public Sector Partner Awards are given across five categories. The 2021 winners are:

Transformation Award - Deloitte

Deloitte receives Appian's top partner award for the second year in a row, recognizing Deloitte's outstanding achievement in driving significant, quantifiable, and impactful business value for enterprise-level, digital transformation programs using Appian.

Value Award - Groundswell

This award honors delivery speed, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Groundswell wins, for the second year in a row, for its success in leveraging the Appian Low-Code Platform for rapid delivery of customer value. Groundswell has implemented several Appian go-to-market solutions in the public sector that have helped maximize value for customers.

Innovation Award - IEM

This award recognizes IEM's outstanding achievement in the creation and delivery of innovative Appian-based solutions to meet emerging market needs, including the release of three grants management applications.

Trusted Delivery Award - ICF

This award recognizes ICF for consistently delivering transformational value at-scale and significantly growing its Appian practice. The company has one of the largest Appian practices and has successfully delivered many large Appian federal implementations. ICF is currently launching go-to-market Appian solutions for grants management, bank examinations, and other use cases.

Emerging Partner of the Year - BigBear.ai

This award recognizes BigBear.ai's outstanding commitment, investment, and collaborative approach to its Appian partnership. These are all early indicators of a future partnership that will deliver high value to public sector organizations.

"The Appian Low-Code Platform is an engine for change across the public sector," said Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian. "We are grateful to all of this year's award winners for their commitment to delivering fast and impactful transformation to our joint customers."

To learn more about Appian for the public sector, visit https://www.appian.com/government .

To experience the Appian Low-Code Platform for yourself, and to see how easy it is to become certified, get your free Appian Community Edition environment .

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

