CyberOne Announces Strategic Plans for National Expansion

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberOne, a trusted cybersecurity advisory and solutions leader, announced today its plans to spin off from the CRITICALSTART brand as an independent company.

The spinoff will strengthen market positioning and awareness of CyberOne and empower the value-added reseller (VAR) to continue acting as a trusted advisor to its customers, building out its strategic team and expanding vendor relationships across North America.

"Cybersecurity needs of our customers are always evolving, so the ability to work with customers and vendors beyond the Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas region is the natural next step," said Ric Hughey, President at CyberOne. "We're thrilled to be able to bring even more value to customers as a trusted advisor, and meet their needs, no matter where they are."

With well over $100M in revenue, CyberOne has operated as an autonomous VAR business under the CRITICALSTART brand since 2012. As a result of the spinoff, CyberOne will be able to better serve its customers and partners on a national level. CyberOne's security solutions will consist of consulting and professional services, which include Red Team services from specialized group, TeamARES.

"We are excited to be able to provide value to customers nationally," said Tera Davis, Managing Director at CyberOne. "We look forward to expanding relationships with our strategic vendors as well. This has been a long-standing request from those vendors, and we're happy to see that coming to fruition."

About CyberOne

Founded in 2012, CyberOne is a cybersecurity advisory and solutions leader; delivering consistent, measurable results aligned to business objectives. In an industry where so many take a "one size fits all" approach, CyberOne delivers on the commitment of a strategy driven security posture. That's our pledge to our customers.... this time, and every time. Your Strategy. Securely.

