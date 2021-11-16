InDex Pharmaceuticals gets new patent for cobitolimod granted in Canada

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a new method of use patent for the drug candidate cobitolimod has been granted by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). The patent provides additional protection for the use of certain dosage regimens of cobitolimod for treating chronic active ulcerative colitis in patients that are not responding or are intolerant to anti-inflammatory therapy.

The patent, entitled Method for prevention of colectomy (patent number CA2892203), will provide an exclusivity period until November 2032, with the possibility of up to 2 years of additional patent rights available after market approval.

"Our patent portfolio continues to grow worldwide, extending the protection of cobitolimod as a novel treatment for ulcerative colitis," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "The decision by the CIPO is yet an example of our successful patent strategy."

Corresponding patent applications have previously been granted in the US, Japan and Europe, and is pending in Hong Kong.

For more information:

Peter Zerhouni, CEO

Phone: +46 8 122 038 50

E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication

This information is information that InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 09:50 CET on November 16, 2021.

Cobitolimod in brief

Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist that can provide an anti-inflammatory effect locally in the large intestine, which may induce mucosal healing and relief of the clinical symptoms in ulcerative colitis. Cobitolimod met the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT and demonstrated an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety. The results have been published in the reputable medical journal, The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. Data from four previous completed placebo-controlled clinical trials support the efficacy and safety demonstrated in the CONDUCT study.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3454567/1496951.pdf InDex Pharma gets new patent for cobitolimod granted in Canada

View original content:

SOURCE InDex Pharmaceuticals