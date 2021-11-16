KAYAK Expands Its Hotel Portfolio Internationally

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KAYAK , the pioneer in travel metasearch, announces two additional branded hotels in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. They join their sister property in Miami Beach as physical locations where KAYAK can build and test new accommodation software.

KAYAK Luna - Playa del Carmen; KAYAK Sol - Playa del Carmen

"We're reimagining hotel operations and the guest experience through technology. Adding more hotels to our portfolio accelerates our learning," said Steve Hafner, KAYAK CEO. "KAYAK's team has some of the brightest minds in the business, it's fun bringing our tech to the hospitality experience."

KAYAK Luna - Playa del Carmen and KAYAK Sol - Playa del Carmen are available now for reservations and both properties offer rooftop pools, self check-in, and communication capabilities directly with hotel staff through the KAYAK app. Each has its own distinct design, look and feel. KAYAK Luna is inspired by Playa del Carmen's hidden nightlife - drawing not from Spring Break crowds, but from the intimate lounges dotting the city. KAYAK Sol is infused with Playa's daytime energy, perfect for sun-seekers and offering a feed-worthy aesthetic. The properties are only one block apart and guests enjoy reciprocal access to amenities at both locations. Life House , one of the fastest-growing hotel companies in North America, will manage day-to-day operations.

"KAYAK brings tech savvy, room demand, and a consumer-centric approach to hotel problems," said Rami Zeidan Founder & CEO, Life House. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with them."

KAYAK opened its first hotel, KAYAK Miami Beach , in April 2021. The art deco, hidden gem located in Collins Park, has since exceeded business benchmarks of RevPAR (revenue per available room) and garnered rave reviews from guests.

Both hotels are accepting reservations now for stays starting December 13th, visit kayakluna.com and kayaksol.com for more information.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car, cruise, vacation package. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Inserra

PR Director, KAYAK

kinserra@kayak.com

KAYAK Hotels

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KAYAK