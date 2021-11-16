MediaMath Appoints Mary Matyas as SVP, General Manager North Americas

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, has announced Mary Matyas as SVP, General Manager North Americas. In her role, Matyas will own sales strategy and professional services across the North America region, driving revenue generation and growth through commercial excellence. She will oversee the pipeline of business and grow existing accounts, including strengthening our Client Success talent to apply strategic selling and best practices to rapidly deliver a world-class experience to our customers.

Mary Matyas joins MediaMath.

Mary Matyas , an executive with more than 20 years of experience, joins MediaMath as SVP, General Manager North Americas.

"Mary's deep leadership experience across our industry and expertise in team building, business growth, and transformation will be vital as we continue to evolve and strengthen our organization to best meet the needs of our clients and our team," said Eleni Nicholas, Chief Client Officer of MediaMath. "Mary is a spirited trailblazer for MediaMath, who will be fiercely dedicated to MediaMath and our client's success."

"Joining MediaMath at this critical time is truly exciting, and I'm eager to immediately offer my experience to deliver results for the client success team and continue to grow MediaMath's client base," said Matyas. "Our industry is at a turning point, and MediaMath is ahead of the curve, already delivering cookieless advertising solutions. I'm beyond proud to join this team and support its success now and into the future."

Matyas joins MediaMath most recently from The Trade Desk, where she led the Client Service East organization of over 100 people, driving over $2 billion in platform spend and designing internal training and coaching programs to strengthen the team. Prior to The Trade Desk, Matyas held client services leadership roles at various agencies and AdTech companies including Criteo, Performics, and iCrossing and has worked at premier brands such as ESPN and American Express.

Matyas brings over 20 years of strategic management experience, supporting blue chip brands and high performing tech development and holds a BS in Business and Managerial Economics from Cornell University with additional management training from the Harvard Business School. With deep ties to the AdTech industry, Matyas has a track record in business growth, process improvement, and driving profitability. Matyas joins at a critical time for the industry and MediaMath, following recent announcements of the MediaMath Platform and integration with IBM Watson Advertising Weather Targeting.

For more information, please visit mediamath.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the demand-side platform that offers the most powerful off-the-shelf and custom capabilities for brands to reach and influence customers and prospects on any screen, making it possible for the world's leading advertisers and their agency partners to deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath is leading an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

Contact: Masha Krylova, mkrylova@mediamath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MediaMath