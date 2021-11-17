ElectrifAi Showcases Pre-Structured Machine Learning Models with SquareOne at Smart Data Summit

Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutions.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, is showcasing pre-structured ML models today with SquareOne at Smart Data Summit in Dubai.

ElectrifAi has one of the largest libraries of pre-structured ML models that has been built and battle-tested since 2004. We have also developed advanced Computer Vision models that drive workplace safety as well as reduce costs. Combined with our Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) offering, we are helping companies quickly realize the benefits of AI and ML.

Most companies understand that their data is a powerful, untapped asset. However, companies struggle simply to access and clean their data. Many of these same companies conclude machine learning is a distant possibility reserved only for the largest, most sophisticated Tier One players. Not anymore. With ElectrifAi's MLaaS, large and small companies alike can extract value from their data and turn it into a strategic weapon to drive revenue, reduce costs, and/or risk. MLaaS makes it easy for companies struggling with their data or who lack robust data science and data engineering teams.

MLaaS enhances the efficiencies and convenience of ML. It is developed, maintained, and operated by ElectrifAi. Delivered as a full business function powered by AI and ML, it seamlessly connects to our client's cloud or on-premises workloads and no ML experience is needed. We ensure the MLaaS offering provides our clients with a faster, better, cheaper, and substantially less risky way to achieve ML. With ElectrifAi's MLaaS, clients can get ML solutions fast without the time-consuming hassle and expense of building ML from scratch.

Part of our MLaaS offering are the following pre-structured ML models: Computer Vision, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Optimization, Dynamic Pricing, Scheduling Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Customer Engagement, A/R Collections and Invoice, as well as SpendAi and ContractAi. The Computer Vision models include solutions for Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream oil and gas companies.

ElectrifAi's pre-structured ML models are business-ready and proven in the real-world. With a fast time-to-deployment and lower project risk, we do all the heavy lifting for our clients. Clients describe their business use case and we tell them what data is needed to run the best ML solution to solve their business problems. We train, operate and deploy the models and quickly deliver results.

"We are excited to showcase our pre-structured machine learning models and MLaaS at the Smart Data Summit. It's all about time-to-value and turning data into a strategic weapon with high ROI use cases. With our pre-structured models, companies who struggle with data or who lack deep data engineering and data science expertise can quickly enjoy the benefits and power of machine learning and computer vision. Similarly, larger companies who have invested in platforms or who have capable internal technical teams can further accelerate with ElectrifAi's MLaaS and pre-structured models. Why wait for machine learning? With our MLaaS offering, you can achieve machine learning in 8-12 weeks versus 8-12 months to build new models." – Edward Scott, CEO, ElectrifAi

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is a global company with offices in Miami, Jersey City, Shanghai and New Delhi.

About Square One

SquareOne helps organizations exponentiate their potential by partnering up with industry leaders in solutions, providing our clients a complete digital vision leveraged by the latest in tech and complete implementation with our team of experts. Square One helps organizations in their digital transformation journey with visionary, world-class software applications, powered by an experienced and committed professional team with vast experience and focus on customer delight. Square One spot early global technology trends in the digital initiatives space, partner with the best and furiously learn and bring these platforms and solutions to the region. SquareOne is the region's leading provider of business transformation technologies, powered by best-in-class software solutions and profound knowledge of local enterprise needs from over a decade of experience, enabled by a passionate team of professionals whose expertise spans across multiple industry verticals.

