Even Ranked #43 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ The fintech company was recognized as one of the fastest growing technology companies and ranked 12th in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even, a leading financial benefits platform designed to provide financial resiliency and control to employees, today announced it ranked #43 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

"We are incredibly proud to be ranked within the top 50 of this prestigious list and want to thank our employees and customers for their dedication to helping millions of US workers get out of the red," said David Baga, CEO of Even. "Being ranked as one of the fastest growing tech companies validates our efforts to provide innovative companies with the tools to empower employees to manage their earnings and take control of their financial lives."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Even

Even is on a mission to help hourly workers get out of the red. Even's employer-sponsored financial benefits platform integrates with employer HRIS, payroll, and time and attendance systems and employee consumer banking systems to pair earned wage access with powerful tools for budgeting, emergency savings, and visibility into projected net earnings so employees can safely resolve cashflow emergencies today while building financial resilience for the future. Leading employers like Walmart, PayPal, Noodles, Humana, and Mattress Firm partner with Even to invest in the financial health of their workforce. With Even you can provide your hourly employees with the financial tools they actually need, on a flexible, configurable, mobile-first platform, helping you build a more resilient, reliable workforce. To learn more, visit www.even.com.

Even is headquartered in Oakland, California and has additional offices in Raleigh, NC.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact

North 6th Agency for Even

Shayla Ridore

Even@n6a.com

401-464-1772

View original content:

SOURCE Even