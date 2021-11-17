Happy Paw-lidays: Tailored Pet® Announces Exclusive Holiday Promotion Ahead of Cyber Monday

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is upon us, and in all the hustle and bustle, it's often easy for a family's furriest members to make their way to the bottom of the holiday shopping list. To help pet parents make sure their pups are thoroughly spoiled this holiday, personalized dog food and treat brand, Tailored Pet® announced today that it will offer an exclusive holiday promotion, which includes an 80 percent discount on personalized food for their pup's best health, plus two fun stocking stuffers – a plush mitten toy and an adorable towel for wiping wet paws – as well as a coupon for savings on future orders.

Tailored Pet®'s exclusive holiday promotion: 80% off personalized food for their pup’s best life, plus two fun stocking stuffers - a plush mitten toy and an adorable towel for wiping wet paws – as well as a coupon for savings on future orders.

"The holiday season is always such a special time for families, but with all of the preparation required to make this time of year memorable, it's easy to forget about holiday gifts for our pups, which can definitely lead to pet parent guilt," said Annina Silverman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tailored Pet. "We know that pet parents want to include their fur-kids in the festivities, too, so we're hoping to be a one-stop shop for them this year with our holiday bundle – which includes the super practical, healthy and delicious gift of personalized food crafted to meet their pup's unique needs, plus fun gifts they'll be sure to love."

"What's more, pet parents can now easily add treats to their order to make their pup's holiday even more tasty," Ms. Silverman said.

The brand's special promotion, which begins on Wednesday, November 17, offers pet parents a holiday savings bundle, including an 80 percent discount on their first subscription order of Tailored personalized dog food, plus two free gifts for their pup, as well as discounts on future orders. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to determine their dog's personalized recipe, and enter offer code CYBER80 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and wellness concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

This special holiday promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join our affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

(PRNewsfoto/Tailored Pet Nutrition)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tailored Pet